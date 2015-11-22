My Review
Your trip 30 years in the making
Carnival Magic - 5 Day – August 7 -12th 2021
The Bahamas From Port Canaveral (Orlando), FL
Start: Day 1: Port Canaveral (Orlando), Day 2: Fun day at Sea, Day 3: Half Moon Cay, Day 4: Nassau, Day 5: Bimini, End: Port Canaveral (Orlando)
The 1st voyage for the Carnival Magic ship since the COVID-19 stoppage.
There were four of us - ...
Food
A. To many people to serve at one time at buffets.
B. Disappointed because Guy's famous Bar-B- Que was only opened for one day of the entire 5 days and for 2 and a half hours at that. Never did get to sample his wonderful prepared pork we had heard about. His hamburgers were the best I have ever tasted in my life. Loved his fries also.
C. We had anytime dining. We have chose this ...
Family and friends were booked on this cruise.
We had dining at 6 pm in Southern Lights. Our servers Dee Dee, Jose and Ikadek were outstanding. If for some reason we were unable to make dinner (which was only a couple of nights) they would always remember and be sure to let us know. They always called us by our first names (we asked them to) always wanted to make sure our food was prepared to ...
TERRIBLE TERRIBLE TERRIBLE
Worst Cruise I have ever been on! I am going to start with the end.
The billing:
I roomed with 2 other guests and our bills were completely wrong. By $120. We noticed this after we were already off the boat and tried multiple times to contact Carnival to correct there mistake, but there response was oh the first person to pay for the cruise is the responsible ...
My husband and I booked this cruise somewhat last minute. We had been booked on the 4/23 sailing on the Magic for a year for the Eastern Carib. but added this as a fun Mom and Dad getaway before the kids joined us on 4/23.
We were, overall, happy with the ship. As it was just the two of us (the first time EVER without kids) there wasn't much that was going to bring us down!
I have yet to ...
Veteran Cruiser – Honest Review
In summary: the Carnival Magic is a really nice ship. She is huge (130K tons) which is a departure from the older and smaller ships that normally take the 3 or 4 day Bahamas run from Port Canaveral. After five years of service, she was immaculate, comfortable, and the service in general was on target. This cruise was a three-day repositioning cruise of sorts, ...
I chose this cruise to see the Magic and experience it. The ship is Beautiful. Embarkation was very smooth. Disembarkation was a nightmare. It took 2 hours priority for disembarkation. No organization.
Cabin was good. Service level by room steward very low. Food in main dining room awful. I must say sea day brunch was good.The steak house was fantastic and so was the service.Entertainment was ...
This was my 6th, 7 Day cruise and it was very good. The food, in both the Main Dining Room and throughout the ship was way better than expected. The staff was fantastic, comedy club was funny and the ports were great. Dolphin "Swim" (not encounter) in Freeport is highly recommended. I also purchased an airport transfer from Hobby (Houston) airport - very easy transition and was one of the first on ...
This was only our second cruise, first was an Alaskan cruise on Princess.
My husband and I along with our son and daughter in law booked our cruise on the Magic Eversen Bevelle was our cruise director, he's great! Funny, very involved, just a great director
The staff, from our room steward to the folks in the dinning rooms were the best! Hard working, always greeting you with a smile, fast, ...
Background: Wife and I are in our 40's and have cruised on Carnival Ecstasy in 2009. This time we took our 13yo son and 9yo daughter. None of us have issues which require us to need special assistance or dietary restrictions. We had a cove balcony room.
We flew Southwest Airlines from Tulsa to Houston on Saturday. Upon arrival we hired a "Super Shuttle" to drive us to Galveston ($144 for 4 ...