Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

This was my 7th cruise on Carnival. Although the Carnival Magic was not a bad ship, the layout was strange compared to all the others I've been on and not to my liking; most of the hot tubs were cold, the ones on the Serenity deck were always full and this was on a cruise only 70% full. The main pool was small and seemed out of place. On a positive note, it had lots for kids to do and also had ...