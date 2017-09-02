  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Alaska Carnival Miracle Alaska Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1316 reviews
5 Awards
Oil that was spewed from funnel. This was cleaned daily.
8270
From the balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
77 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
What a Pleasant Surprise!
"My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to..."Read More
NV-Joe avatar

NV-Joe

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 77 Alaska Carnival Miracle Alaska Cruise Reviews

What a Pleasant Surprise!

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
NV-Joe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Unusual Cruise

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
CarlyJax
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The embarkation was actually painless...quick and easy. Of course it was head for the lido until our room was ready. Still can not understand why Carnival Corp. can not have a buffet set up in the dining room as well, on embarkation day. Would make sense and get the people in and out! Our room was ready on time and luggage arrived in a timely manner. Carnival still does not understand that ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Journey Cruise? The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
djalan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

LONG review, but if you want the 'bad' and 'ugly' skip to the bottom. Well, my wife and I FINALLY managed to take a cruise to Alaska! And the itinerary was perfect for us - 2 weeks and a round trip from Long Beach, CA. made it easy on us (we live just north of LA). After 3 days at sea, we were glad to hit some really great ports. Our favorite was Icy Strait Point - WOW! What a GREAT ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Alaska unbelievable as always

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
sms918
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

more ports than usual 7 day alaska cruise. fantastic views. saw bears. icy strait all day great views of glaciers, animals. better than even tracy fjord from a previous cruise. because of schedule change early morning skagway lots of stuff closed on sunday. but when they opened skagway great deals end of season( previous times we were here we took a train ride(spectacular views), a tour up ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Ocean View

LOVED ALASKA

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
kalexa2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we didn't have to fly to get on ship to Alaska. The reason for the 3star review was the food. I mean broccoli every night and we like broccoli. No choices on menu. The chef made mud pie everyone at table ordered it was CAKE??????? I could go on but why. The excursions offer for Alaska were great. Good variety Choices... The entertainment was ok but I feel Carnival ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Tourist traps and boring-ness all around!

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
cacraig
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Okay. So I get it. It's a cruise. Carnival operates on slim margins so it needs to constantly barade you with requests to purchase drinks or photos. The whole trip felt like a prolonged time-share presentation. [Cons] - Terrible [Non-existent] entertainment. Bingo? D-List comedians? Karaoke singers? Ugh. - Waaayyyy overpriced drinks. - A single bandaid for a cut is $3.50. INSANE. - The casino ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony

Beautiful Alaska

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
zetaome
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Thanks for taking time to read my review. I am a 35 year old woman and I took my mother (age 66) on her first Alaskan cruise! We flew into Seattle the day before the cruise and stayed at the Holiday Inn Express - Seattle City Center. We really enjoyed this hotel, it was very clean and our room was lovely. It is walking distance to Seattle Centre, so we took advantage of the gorgeous day and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony

Way below expectations

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
yipikiagirl84
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise, first was a Princess cruise. We thought, wow Alaska, this will be great. It was our 30th anniversary too. What a disappointment . First let me say this, staff was awesome, always attentive and polite so I would give them an A+. Now as for the food, we looked forward to getting OFF the ship to eat, despite the high prices in the local places the food was awesome. This ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

Complacency everywhere

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
sumotoad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

we are Platinum with Carnival, having 30+ cruises under our belts. If this were our first cruise, we would never go on another. The cabin steward could not retain, despite being told multiple times, that we had early dinner. He wanted to make up our room at 8pm, when we were in bed. The dining room service was very poor. It took over an hour to be served our cold meals. The bar service guy could ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed views)

No rating
Pick another cruise line

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
bobby100
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We sailed on Carnival Miracle from Seattle to Alaska in September. Alaska was fantastic. The scenery in Glacier Bay is breathtaking. The weather we had in mid-September could not have been better. We booked a room with a wrap-around balcony which was awsome. Those are the good things I have to say. Most aspects of the cruise were far less laudatory. The ship is old and tired looking. The decor in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony

