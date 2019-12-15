  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Bahamas Carnival Pride Bahamas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1533 reviews
6 Awards
I love taking pictures of the sunsets on sea days.
Freeport cruise port, another beautiful sunny day on a beautiful island.
That is out turtle Pride checking out the water slide on Carnival Pride.
Sunset at the Port of Baltimore
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
751 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Carnival still a great ship, despite her age and decor.
"This cruise 12/01 to 12/08/2019 was selected as it was a Carnival Player Club (casino) cruise.I still look at the Carnival Pride with you eyes, yes she has dated decor and the elevator floor numbers are recessed so..."Read More
wisnir avatar

wisnir

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 751 Bahamas Carnival Pride Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Dark ship

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

SSSCRIB avatar

SSSCRIB

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I have been on at least 20 cruises. This is the darkest ship I have ever been on. I think part of the problem in the buffet is that the ceilings are painted a dark color. There are several places around the ship that seem really dark. I had a great cabin steward and Ronnie my waiter in the dining room was very good. Plenty of games and such during the day, although I do wish there was more ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

First time very disappointed

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

Hollyann1971 avatar

Hollyann1971

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Went on my first cruise, carnival pride and was not impressed at all, the food was subpar and some of the staff didn’t seem like they wanted to help and seemed bothered if I stopped them to ask a question. Our neighbors had there kids unattended running up and down halls all night and slamming doors and we reported it several times and finally the day before we got home the noise stopped. So many ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Wonderful time on the Pride

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

SummerBdayFam avatar

SummerBdayFam

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

I booked this cruise because it went out of Baltimore and it was the best deal I could find. I had very low expectations, and just wanted to get away for a week with my family, see some new places, and not have to cook or clean. The Carnival Pride surpassed my expectations in every way. The musicals at night were awesome. Our cabin was perfect. My kids had so much fun in the pool and doing the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed views)

Old ship poor care

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

wally437 avatar

wally437

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We have been on numerous Carnival ships as well as on several other cruise lines. Pride was the worst maintained I have seen. Extensive exterior rust even salt buildup inside the windows on the lido deck. The roof over the midships pool leaked like a sieve. My wife looked in the refrigerator the 4th night and found a plate of rancid food and several drinks. Don't know how long they had been there ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

We felt welcomed by every crew member!

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

lweeza avatar

lweeza

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We wanted to cruise from Baltimore, no flights this time. Relaxation and good food were our requirements. Since we were in a Suite, we were spoiled, and enjoyed our stateroom more than any other cruise taken in 30 years. Our room stewardess was excellent. Loved the bath tub, the double sinks, and we couldn't begin to fill the closets and drawers. There was a sofa, with a nice coffee table to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Fun ship, but not the best

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

Cruise_2_Fun avatar

Cruise_2_Fun

2-5 Cruises

Age 10s

We went on this cruise over New Year's. The first 2 sea days were very bumpy. THis was because of a storm. Carnival's embarkation process was very smooth. The safety brief at the beginning of the cruise was also very simple. We had a lot of fun over the 7 days that we were on the ship. The dining room staff needed some training, but the main waiter was great. The bars were a slight disappointment ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

First time cruiser

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

asdfghjkl123 avatar

asdfghjkl123

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

My boyfriend and I live in PA and we drove to Baltimore for this cruise trip. Embarkation and disembarkation were relatively smooth although we did have to wait in line for everything. Driving in Baltimore was slightly confusing even with the help of Google Maps, but the cruise terminal was relatively easy to find. We had to line up for parking. It was our first time cruising and overall it ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Horrible

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

Paulajreed avatar

Paulajreed

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

I chose this cruise because I wanted to get away for Christmas. Horrible, will never use carnival pride. Needs to be retired along with the horrible food and service. One African American woman was discourteous all of the time for breakfast. The show's were for amateurs. The casino only gave free drinks after 1500 ppints. The kids on the ship were knocking on doors randomly, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed views)

Love the Carnival Pride

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

nursldyjen avatar

nursldyjen

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

My husband rides on a scooter so traveling to a close by port is essential. 4.5 hours from our home, always come the night before and stay at the Hotel Hilton BWI. 15 minutes to the port of baltimore. On board as soon as we arrived. Porters took bags outside prior to parking. Through security and on board with no wait. This makes the start of vacation terrific. The Pride is a smaller ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Such a fun and exciting time

Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

yroseb avatar

yroseb

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We truly enjoyed everything about our cruise! The cruise director was fun and engaging. The activities kept us entertained. The food was tasty and our steward went above and beyond. The ship was very clean and we constantly saw people picking up and straightening. The cabin could have been a little bigger but I feel that way about all ships. There were plenty of food options and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

