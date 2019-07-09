My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...
I am an avid photographer so my expectations for the chance to capture great images was high and I was not disappointed. By far our best trip and vacation memories ever! We sailed out of Seattle in September with a group of 8 family members with just the husbands and wives. We had no issues getting through customs, where the personnel were friendly and got us onboard as soon as possible. ...
Exceptional value, full of excitement, entertainment on board, descent food and helpful people. Unlike other cruises, the cruise to Alaska is an adventure with on board resources to constantly keep you informed of where you are, the wildlife around you at any given time, Northenr lights and the history of the area. I am still pumped a week after the trip and at all the wonderful experinces we had ...
All i can say is wow. Carnival went above and beyond to satisfy all guests on board. The food was amazing and the staff always went out of their way to help with any needs. We stayed in a balcony cabin, which was clean, spacious and had everything you would need. The entertainment was endless and had something for both me and my husband to enjoy. Bonsai sushi and Steakhouse a must visit and guys ...
We decided to cruise with my brother & sister-in-law when they booked an Alaskan cruise on Legend. We are not first time cruisers...we have cruised a few times before with another cruise line, so we had a chance to compare similarities and differences. Overall, I was a little disappointed with Carnival. The cabin was not very clean...you could see where there were stains on the wall where someone ...
We had a big family get together. Most of us were able to get cabins close to each other. Entertainment, food and excursions were excellent. Our cabin steward, Nannt, was fabulous. She knew our names and addressed us appropriately each time she saw us. She also asked if there was anything else she could get us. Very helpful. Our cabin was spotless every day. Our dinner waiter, Nickel (sp?) ...
We have had this on our bucket list for some time now. We took our two kids 13 and 15, intending for an Alaskan cruise to be a surprise. We told them we were going to an island in Canada, I even bought them red Canada hooded sweatshirts. My 15 year old found a printed email confirmation a couple days ahead, and my 13 year old was very surprised and told her the day we flew out instead of ...
Overall, the cruise met my expectations. With this being my 13th Carnival adventure, I lower my exceptions with each journey.
Services provided by Carnival diminish with each cruise. For example, what was once included in the price of a cruise now have fees attached.
The Legend needs a lot of TLC. Exterior and interior painting is needed, furniture needs replaced as well as carpet. ...
We were a party of three sailing on July 9-My sister and a friend. We were supposed to be a party of four but my brother had last minute health issues that prevented him from sailing.
We embarked in Seattle...easy embarkation. My sister and I are both platinum, but overall it was so simple I don't think it mattered. My friend and I were in a vista suite on deck four and my sister was in an ...
Ship needs a little tlc.
Staff great, service great.
Worse cruise so far, due to on board ship entertainment, or lack of it.
Victoria was a total waste of time.
All of other ports were off the charts fantastic.
Food was very good, as was all service.
Definitely not a fun ship.
May have to return to other cruise lines in future.
If you going to Alaska, choose different ...