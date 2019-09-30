  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Cabin Aft Balcony
Cabin Accesible Aquaclass/Concierge
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
647 reviews

1-10 of 647 Celebrity Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Amazing Cruise Experience - but The Retreat was Poor

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Couple-Somerset
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a B2B for my wife's 50th Birthday and our 30th Wedding Anniversary, so splashed out on an S2 Suite in The Retreat. Boarding was very quick, hassle-free and covid-safe. Our Suite was wonderful, from the REAL balcony, the extra cabin space, the window from the bathroom to the separate toilet and large shower enclosure - all excellent. Our Stateroom Attendant (Arleen) was wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Third Transatlantic and the Best

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
1234567seas
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third transatlantic crossing, our tenth cruise in our five years of cruising together and our fifth cruise on Celebrity and it was, perhaps, the best yet. Just about everyone seemed at the top of their game. Everything cannot be perfect but almost all of this was with a couple of exceptions and they are noted below. Some people complained about embarkation and I suspect those are ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wedding Anniversary Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
foulkem
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I did this cruise for our 25th wedding anniversary. On the ship there was definitely an older crowd. It was had to find anyone younger than us without a name tag. It made us feel young, but I am sure my kids would have felt out of place. Overall, we had a great time meeting people. Crew The best think about celebrity is the crew. Before we left, I read some CC reviews about ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Hints about Reflection

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Nannygo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised on Celebrity in the early 90 from FTL to Bermuda. It was first class and the food a gourmet’s dream. We developed a love for so many new foods on that cruise. We always wanted to try X again to see if corporate had cut quality of food and services as they had on other cruise companies we’ve tried recently. We have just in the last two years returned to cruising after a twenty year ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2C

Barcelona Transatlantic

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Phyllis Z.
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were interested in seeing the ports on this cruise Combining with the relaxing sea days at the end. Everything about this cruise was fabulous. The ports included Ibiza, Cartagena, Gibraltar and Tenerife. We went five days early since there is so much to see in Barcelona. The Reflection is a great ship and the staff could not have been more accommodating. We went Aqua Class and I highly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

1st time on Celebrity-will cruise again

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
SandyCruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was part of a package deal along with 6 days before of tours, 4 days in Morocco , then 2 in Barcelona before boarding this beautiful ship. Loved the welcome aboard with a glass of Champagne. Nice extra touches along the way as we were in Concierge class. We enjoyed that we got some status as we had done several Royal Caribbean cruises over the years. The itinerary was good for us as we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Excellent Celebrity cruise for a Celebrity guy

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
xrayone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is my second ocean crossing with Celebrity Reflection. We love ocean crossing and we love Celebrity cruises, so why not 5 stars,,,, No rock & roll live bands, it is a bit boaring evening time, Celebrity abandonned some thematic lunches at the buffet, they falsly charged us 2 glasses of wine at the Tuscan grill for 22$ even if we havnt ordered anything and it took 4-5 calls at the desks plus ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2B

Outstanding Ship and Itinerary

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
memegampy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time in Europe and it won't be our last!! This was our second time sailing in this ship! We did the Mardis Gras cruise this year which again was outstanding! The meals were of 5 Star quality in the main dining room. We did go to the Lawn Club one evening and although the meal was delicious the meals in the main dining room are just as good . The service is over the top in all ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Celebrity exceeded yet again!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
jacquiford7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Thi was our 3rd Celebrity cruise and the 1st on the Reflection. We had noticed that with some cruise lines we have travelled with in past two years the standards of food and service had been lowered but everything about this cruise and ship was excellent! We dined in the main dining room each of our 12 nights and had amazing choices of quality food beautifully presented. The ship is immaculate ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2C

Not Our Best Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
HappyCamper49
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this for the Eastern Mediterranean itinerary. The itinerary did NOT disappoint and it was everything we had hoped it would be. LIKES: *The Captain and crew *Dining - Food in the MDR ranged from very good to excellent on a few nights. *Service - Excellent service from our Cabin Steward, Richard. Best steward we have had so far. Dining servers at Table 144 each evening pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

