With the turmoil of a world pandemic and the cruising world fearful of masks and the unvaccinated, comes Celebrity Cruise Line to the rescue. We just got back from our second cruise aboard a Celebrity ship. This time the beautiful, reliable Celebrity Equinox, with 95+%/ 100% vaccinated passengers/crew. NO masks for vaccinated passengers made this vacation cruise a 'GO' having been cancelled and ...
We love Celebrity Cruises. Everyone is always helpful, before and during cruise, polite and friendly. The Celebrity Singers and Dancers have always been our favorite. The outside entertainment on this ship were very good. We enjoyed the comedian and other musicians and especially loved the guitarist and the duo. Ashlie Amber did a special performance on our last sea day and it was ...
this was our 5th cruise (and perhaps the last) with Celebrity. The "last" part of the comment was based on our last cruise which I felt like Celebrity had lost it's mojo. This cruise has renewed my faith in this carrier in delivering an above average to near premium experience. Maybe it was the ship as there are differences even in the same line, maybe it was the stateroom type (Sky suite), but ...
This was the first cruise for both myself and my wife, I have to say it exceeded all our expectations.
We arrived in Miami from Ireland 2 days before departure, we stayed in the Marriott Biscayne Bay, a great choice. On the day before the cruise we did the full triple crown tour with Miami Tour Company, a wonderful day seeing as much as could of Miami. On departure day, we got an Uber car from ...
My boyfriend is a Royal Caribbean loyalist (Diamond level). I'm a Carnival frequent cruiser. (Platinum). We are now converts to Celebrity.
The food was excellent, tasty and varied. The service was even better. After the first 2 days, the staff learned our preferences and practically bent over backwards to accommodate us. The ship is impeccably clean and well maintained.
Cabin was clean and ...
This was our second sailing on the Equinox, the first was our honeymoon in 2010 and this was also my 61st cruise..
Celebrity certainly is a notch above most other lines, from the welcome aboard champagne to the décor and the smiles of MOST staff.
Entertainment overall is very good with something for everyone but not necessarily will everyone like everything.
The dining room My Time Dining ...
This was the first segment of our Back to Back cruise, ending with the Trans-Atlantic to Fort Lauderdale. We arrived in Barcelona several days early to give us a chance to sightsee and get used to the time zone. The flight from Orlando-Frankfurt was an incredible nonstop. We booked through Choice Air, getting a Lufthansa Premium Economy for a third of what Lufthansa had on their website. Premium ...
We were looking for a cruise with some uniqueness to the port destinations. After being an exclusive 5 time Celebrity cruiser we did look at others but came to the conclusion that Celebrity again provided everything and more than all but luxury lines.
We spent the night before embarkation in Barcelona. We were a short 10 minute taxi at 11:30 from the port (20 Euros).Hotel 1898 - excellent! We ...
As a retired couple, early 60's, we have cruised with other companies but were attracted to this cruise because of the timing and ports visited. We booked a stateroom with balcony (6214) and were very pleased with the size, facilities and comfort it provided for us.
We flew from Manchester to Barcelona via Paris and home from Barcelona to Manchester via Amsterdam, no real problems apart from ...
Overall, it was a great cruise. There were some deficiencies in that the dining room food was good but not very good. The dessert menu was definitely lacking. There were same 4 choices every day with 1 or 2 lack luster choices added every day. There was only 1 dessert that was so good that I would have to ban it from my kitchen!! The desserts in the Ocean View were generally lack luster. However ...