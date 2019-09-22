  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Europe Celebrity Silhouette Europe Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1912 reviews
58 Awards
A momentous of our cruise.i
Sky lounge
New layout for Sunset bar
Balcony on hump cabin
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
841 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Excellent cruise as always
"This is the second time we have sailed on Celebrity Silhouette and our 15th Celebrity cruise altogether. As usual the service food, entertainment etc. were excellent. We had a wonderful stateroom attendant John..."Read More
Commentor avatar

Commentor

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 841 Europe Celebrity Silhouette Europe Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Mostly very good but few problems.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Blackbirds
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

As a retired London travel agent I researched this cruise ship and knew the food would be very good. We booked 6.30 pm in Main Dining Room. Only went for first night as awful. Requested table for two for 50th anniversary. Put on table for six but with just four people on it. The noise from our floor and the one immediately above which was a sort of mezzanine floor was appalling. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Top service again

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
spendless
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

4 stars again for the cruise. Staff give excellent service and for us the S class is about the right size. We have not rated fitness or excursions as we do not use them. Our cruises are all about enjoying the ship and meeting people. Check in is excellent. We park on the dockside and typically take around 25 minutes from the car to being on the ship with a welcome drink. Azores was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

1st Cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
pmaxwellking
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

From start to finish the process of booking our cruise was great. This was our first cruise and so I didnt know what to expect. Prior to the crusie date my husband booked a VIP package online which included internet, Priority Embarkation and disembarkation (cases off first) inside tours, wine and food pairing, laundry amongst other things. Unfotunately this package (Just under $500) didnt ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Great food, lots of sea days, many activities

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bubila
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This is our second cruise with Celebrity. and certainly not the last. We got an "upgrade" , which we didn't want (a better category, but a worse location, so there were some problems on our first day, until we got our original room back. They did give us a free meal in Moreno as a compensation (which was amazing) for being homeless until almost 7pm. The service was great everywhere, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 8

Rest and relaxation

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sheppeyspoon
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I have just returned from a relaxing 10 day cruise aboard the Silhouette, we are maiden cruisers with Celebrity, having previously cruised with Princess and Cunard and this was our first cruise without our daughter, who we packed off to University only 4 days beforehand. Embarkation in Southampton was very smooth and relaxing as we choose to spend the night before in a hotel to save ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Not up to expectations

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Two 2 Tango
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were recommended Celebrity by our TA who said once we had used them we would never go back to other cruise lines. The check in was very good and we were on board by 11am in good time for lunch, but our first impression of the ship was dull and drab. The general look was brown and beige with seating that would not look out of place in a nursing home. but I will go in more detail later. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Not as good as we'd hoped for.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Chouchou14
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation at Southampton was quick & efficient, cabin was fine though a little minimalist in its decor.Our cabin steward, Anand, was excellent and we thanked him very much for his work and his friendliness. Dining: We generally ate in the MDR as the Oceanview Cafe was like a ferry with good food options but chaos trying to move around the serving isles and finding a table... One fellow ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Food in Blu restaurant below average

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
russellw231
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Food was inconsistent We had cold rib eye steaks Tough/ undercooked duck Semi frozen French toast Cold Lobster Been on the Celebrity Eclipse many times. Never had a problem. Also drinks package "classic" would not let us have sparkling water only Soda water BUT In the bar a double Henessy brandy no problem. Staff generally were brilliant let down by poor chef. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Silhouette too many passengers

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
niddwalker2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruise on Silhouette and took us to the Azores Madieira Tenerife and Lisbon.We thought the food and service were excellent. Our main grumble is the same as previous reviews in that there are too many passengers on board when the ship is not in sunny climates. On the way to the Azores we had to vere a different course to what was planned due to the remnants of a Carribbean ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Find a Celebrity Silhouette Cruise from £479

Europe Cruise Reviews for Other Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Millennium Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Apex Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Summit Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.