Europe - Western Mediterranean Celebrity Silhouette Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1916 reviews
58 Awards
The start of a great trip
Invergordon and one of the waiting rigs/platforms
the famous tree
sunrise at sea
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
169 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
1st Cruise
"From start to finish the process of booking our cruise was great. This was our first cruise and so I didnt know what to expect. Prior to the crusie date my husband booked a VIP package online which included..."Read More
pmaxwellking avatar

pmaxwellking

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

1-10 of 169 Europe - Western Mediterranean Celebrity Silhouette Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Mostly very good but few problems.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Blackbirds
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

As a retired London travel agent I researched this cruise ship and knew the food would be very good. We booked 6.30 pm in Main Dining Room. Only went for first night as awful. Requested table for two for 50th anniversary. Put on table for six but with just four people on it. The noise from our floor and the one immediately above which was a sort of mezzanine floor was appalling. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Top service again

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
spendless
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

4 stars again for the cruise. Staff give excellent service and for us the S class is about the right size. We have not rated fitness or excursions as we do not use them. Our cruises are all about enjoying the ship and meeting people. Check in is excellent. We park on the dockside and typically take around 25 minutes from the car to being on the ship with a welcome drink. Azores was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

1st Cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
pmaxwellking
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

From start to finish the process of booking our cruise was great. This was our first cruise and so I didnt know what to expect. Prior to the crusie date my husband booked a VIP package online which included internet, Priority Embarkation and disembarkation (cases off first) inside tours, wine and food pairing, laundry amongst other things. Unfotunately this package (Just under $500) didnt ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Great food, lots of sea days, many activities

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bubila
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This is our second cruise with Celebrity. and certainly not the last. We got an "upgrade" , which we didn't want (a better category, but a worse location, so there were some problems on our first day, until we got our original room back. They did give us a free meal in Moreno as a compensation (which was amazing) for being homeless until almost 7pm. The service was great everywhere, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 8

Rest and relaxation

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sheppeyspoon
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I have just returned from a relaxing 10 day cruise aboard the Silhouette, we are maiden cruisers with Celebrity, having previously cruised with Princess and Cunard and this was our first cruise without our daughter, who we packed off to University only 4 days beforehand. Embarkation in Southampton was very smooth and relaxing as we choose to spend the night before in a hotel to save ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Excellent cruise as always

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Commentor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is the second time we have sailed on Celebrity Silhouette and our 15th Celebrity cruise altogether. As usual the service food, entertainment etc. were excellent. We had a wonderful stateroom attendant John and our waiter Wilfrid, assistant waiter Nitin and sommelier Alex looked after us extremely well and were very knowledgeable regarding menus and wines. We always chose late dining at ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Not up to expectations

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Two 2 Tango
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were recommended Celebrity by our TA who said once we had used them we would never go back to other cruise lines. The check in was very good and we were on board by 11am in good time for lunch, but our first impression of the ship was dull and drab. The general look was brown and beige with seating that would not look out of place in a nursing home. but I will go in more detail later. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

A good time but with issues

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Lizziebetheile
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary as we had cruised in the Mediterranean previously and wanted to see somewhere different. We stayed in the Blue Keys Hotel in Southampton which was really lovely, we had an excellent meal there. I would recommend as it approximately 10 minutes from the port. Embarkation went very smoothly, no queueing. While the ship was lovely there was less to do on board ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Not as good as we'd hoped for.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Chouchou14
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation at Southampton was quick & efficient, cabin was fine though a little minimalist in its decor.Our cabin steward, Anand, was excellent and we thanked him very much for his work and his friendliness. Dining: We generally ate in the MDR as the Oceanview Cafe was like a ferry with good food options but chaos trying to move around the serving isles and finding a table... One fellow ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Food in Blu restaurant below average

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
russellw231
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Food was inconsistent We had cold rib eye steaks Tough/ undercooked duck Semi frozen French toast Cold Lobster Been on the Celebrity Eclipse many times. Never had a problem. Also drinks package "classic" would not let us have sparkling water only Soda water BUT In the bar a double Henessy brandy no problem. Staff generally were brilliant let down by poor chef. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

