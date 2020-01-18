  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Eastern Caribbean Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2128 reviews
91 Awards
Heliport
Key West
Grand Cayman excursion GCR2 - Coral Beach Club
Anniversary Surprise from Guest relations.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
434 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Overall Great Cruise
"We sailed on the Equinox with a group of 18 ranging from our 16 year old son to a few in their 60's. Overall this was an excellent cruise with only a couple of things I feel could have been improved. I'll start..."Read More
bphawk64 avatar

bphawk64

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 434 Eastern Caribbean Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

For those who need to know about "Always included" internet and services

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
CCAustin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages... We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with. Internet: Being Elite we have previously made do ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Amazing .... as usual with Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Malissa_72
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do). The main ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

Great Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
mizzou/lincoln
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1C

Older than usual

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jmbur2003
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

"Surpassed expectations"

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
chel98
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our 10th celebrity cruise, 13th overall and 2nd on Equinox. Every year we sail presidents week with family and friends as a tradition. We love the solstice class ships and are never disappointed. We live in Orlando so no hotel stays are necessary. Travel time to port everglades is 3-31/2 hours. We chose to park on site which cost $15 per night for the convenience. Embarkation was really ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Traveled with children

Overall Great Cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
bphawk64
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on the Equinox with a group of 18 ranging from our 16 year old son to a few in their 60's. Overall this was an excellent cruise with only a couple of things I feel could have been improved. I'll start with the positives as they far outweighed any negatives on this ship. Embarkation - After a dozen or so cruises this was the easiest I've ever experienced. We had booked the 1:00pm ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

Traveled with children

Fun cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
vidalia1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on 13 cruises including this one. It was our first on Celebrity Cruise line. Overall we give the ship 4 stars. The Captain and crew were great. The ship was very clean. The entertainment was good as well. Overall the ports were good except Samana. We did not do a tour here and it was a waste to get off the ship. Our other ports were San Juan, St Thomas and Bahamas. We took a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

2-day Cruises are Great!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Cammy8
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've been on 47 cruises, mostly long cruises, even taken a 3-month cruise around the world, but a group of 13 from our apartment building, decided it might be fun so we jumped right in. I wasn't sure if such a short cruise would be just a hassle, but it turned out great! The building usually has Happy Hour twice a week, so this was sort of like a 2-night Happy Hour (no I'm not a heavy drinker, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Equinox with Captain Tassos- great fun

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
nofufu
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Equinox / Solstice class ship did not disappoint again- this was our 4th time on the Equinox and the addition of Captain Tassos was a huge plus – having sailed with him before on the Solstice he is by far the funniest and most entertaining of all the Celebrity captains we have had. Boarding was a breeze as was departure. It was great fun- the musical entertainment was very good and Kevin ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

All round good cruise

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
London1990
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the Caribbean itinerary and previous experience with Celebrity. BOAT DESIGN Really like the design of the boat. Now second favourite to Viking ocean cruise ship. It felt fresh and light filled Enjoyed the solarium with soaring glass ceiling and windowed walls for the days when it was too windy to sit outside. It was supposed to be adults only until 4:30 although ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Find a Celebrity Equinox Cruise from £433

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Other Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Reflection Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Summit Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Edge Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.