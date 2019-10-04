Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

Have to say that my first cruise on Celebrity was less than I expected. It's like they were never too sure what to do with two single women. Took them a couple of days to realize we were concierge but that didn't seem to make any difference at all. For example, we asked them to clear out our fridge so we could put our water and meds in there....the steward piled all the bottles on the dresser ...