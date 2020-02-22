"We have traveled with Celebrity often, but this is the first time on Equinox. We’ve been on sister ships. She has been updated with the Retreat amenities and appearance for those in suites. We experienced the..."Read More
We flew to Ft. Lauderdale the same day as our cruise and arrived at the Ft Lauderdale airport at 12:15 pm and had our luggage at 12:45 pm. Our scheduled boarding time was 2:30 pm but at 1:30 pm we took the taxi to the port for $19.15 plus tip arriving at 12:50 pm. There was no problem that we arrived ahead of our scheduled boarding time. We went thru several stations, each looking at our passport ...
We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
My cousins and I took this cruise together because we wanted a relaxing vacation. We chose Celebrity because of the quality the cruise line provides. The dining is so much better than experienced on other cruise lines. The ship was beautiful, we had veranda cabins and the partitions were removed so our balconies connected and we enjoyed having our morning coffee served there everyday. The ...
We have traveled with Celebrity often, but this is the first time on Equinox. We’ve been on sister ships. She has been updated with the Retreat amenities and appearance for those in suites. We experienced the usual wonderful service. I’m not happy with the new look for the days’ activities paper. It is in, by time, in sections, and it can be easy to miss things that occur at the same time. ...
We chose this cruise so we could visit Key West. Great port for walking around. This was by far the best port of the itinerary. We enjoyed the ambiance of the town and stopped for a beverage at one of the many sidewalk cafes. The remaining ports, Cozumel, Costa Maya and Georgetown were less impressive and I would not bother going back to them.
I was on the Equinox 2 years ago. There are things that have changed since then. So I'm going to talk about the Pro's and the Con's.
Con's
>The food in the main dining rooms and the Oceanview Cafe has really dropped in quality. I remember there being a far better selection in the Oceanview when I was on this ship in 2018. Used to love coming to the dining room for lunch when not in port. ...
We chose this cruise for price and to experience Celebrity. In addition, Qsine (a specialty restaurant featuring "Le Petit Chef") was a major draw. Qsine -the specialty restaurant - was absolutely fantastic and highly recommended.
The Oceanview Cafe buffet was decent, with some hits and some misses, but the quality of the food was high and enjoyable. Service there and in the main dining room ...
I sailed the Equinox in 2019 and my TA found an amazing deal so we decided to sail again. Embarkation was a hot mess. I never got official word but the buzz was technical issues/computer issues. Lines backed up, but luckily I had priority boarding and was able to skip some of the wait. That meant the gangways onto the ship were packed and slowly moving.
Last cruise aboard Celebrity was 9 years ago..
Thursday Feb 20th.-- travel by car to Quebec City (4 hours) Stayed at Cofortel for a Park and Fly . Close to the airport. $194.
Friday Feb 21st.-- Taxi fare paid by hotel. 11:30 flight to Montreal. 16:30 flight to Fort Lauderdale.. Sat in the last seats on plane. Travel with airmiles. 20:30-- Uber from FLL to Airbnb at Diana beach area ...