Celebrity Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
4028 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,028 Celebrity Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews

Edge

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

RoseAnn55 avatar

RoseAnn55

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise. Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing. Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Just WOW!!!!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Eastern

njjayhawker avatar

njjayhawker

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

First - we were very surprised and privileged to be on this particular trip: This was in celebration of International Women's Day and our bridge crew (as well as many department heads) were all women. They refereed to themselves as Oceans 27. Our Captain Kate McCue and her staff were always present throughout the cruise, ready for a quick discussion. Captain Kate also did a Q&A about her ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Ship is beautiful, venues are awful

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Eastern

deafox avatar

deafox

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept rotating thru the 3 venues. Gone is the world class bar and the grand lobby bar so the only venues are the martini bar, the club and the Eden. Don't think I'll do the edge again but ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

Exceptional Staff/Service

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

SiestaKeyGirl avatar

SiestaKeyGirl

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Perfect

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

Jennae24 avatar

Jennae24

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!! The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive. I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Return to port

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

jivel1 avatar

jivel1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Back to port of Miami twice. Itinerary changed and we all recieved onboard credit. We were alton told we would be recieving 25% back on our cruise bill. However it is now May 15th 2 months since we disembarked and have seen nothing refunded. I think 9 weeks is enough time when I was told 4- 6 weeks from customer service at Celebrity. Don’t think I need to chase them ,as they didn’t need to do that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Not what we expected from Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

taylie4 avatar

taylie4

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this Celebrity cruise based on prior experience sailing on Reflection, which was extremely good. However, we were disappointed with the Silhouette. The ship itself is nice, and while there are many good staff, we were surprised by the number of staff that were dismissive and rude. The food was average at best. Service and standards were definitely not up to par with what we experienced on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Traveled with children

If you have a cruise booked cancel now

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

MColeman avatar

MColeman

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus. Even though I know for sure they have rooms open, because the cruise is definitely not sold out, they will not give me a less turbulent room. Sure ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Challenging cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

Gettravel avatar

Gettravel

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very good experience with Celebrity. Cruise program was 2 days at sea dep F.L., for Aruba. Due to onboard accident? and illness for one passenger, ship had to return to Miami twice, before setting course south. Due to the delay, Intinerary had to be changed, so we were setting course to Curaçao. Arrived after 4 days at SEA. Top service onboard. Cayman Island intinerary cancelled. We got ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Cursed cruise started off with a tragic accidental death and then went downhill

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

NHDOC avatar

NHDOC

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Our cruise left Fort Lauderdale on March 6th, 2020 and on the morning of March 7th we found ourselves at a dock in Miami apparently so we could offload the corpse of a guest who chose to rapidly ascend several decks without the benefit of an elevator and landed on a lifeboat. That should have been a tip-off that this wasn't going to be the vacation of a lifetime. OK, so we leave Miami after the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 11

Oceania Cruises Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews
