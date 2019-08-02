"We sailed on the millennium 4 years ago from Vancouver to Seward on an 8 day cruise and returned back by air.
We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed..."Read More
We are big fans of Celebrity and Azamara. This particular cruise was in late July from Seattle to Alaska, and it was our fourth time sailing on Millennium.
Let's be frank. The travel industry and trade media were focused on this FIRST major cruise ship visit to Alaska for 2021 during COVID. The crew of Millennium passed with flying colors. Frankly, this was one of our favorite cruises ever ...
We enjoyed seeing the changes in the ship and for the most part they look good. The ship looks brighter and cleaner. What we missed was the library, the first place I went to get a book to read and no library. There are a few books I finally found by the Rendevous, but very few and the topics of the books were not chosen to excited cruises. I imagine more for decoration, but I borrowed one anyway ...
We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed the Solstice ships and therefore remained with them instead and have enjoyed MANY wonderful cruises to many fabulous destinations. Since they refurbished the Millennium this spring we ...
I am very late giving this ship/cruise a review. I’m planning another cruise and remember now how important these reviews are when deciding what ship/cruise to take.
This was my first Celebrity cruise. I’ve been on all the others except for HAL. We expected Celebrity to be a bit more upscale than Princess, NCL, and RC. It was about the same, but that was okay. The crowd was a little ...
We chose this as we had never done a B.I. cruise. The weather was pretty good overall as we only used an umbrella once. The ship was good but the crew was great!
We ate in Blu and wee very surprised at the quality of the food and the outstanding service. We have eaten in other Blu restaurants that were not nearly as good.
The cabins are dreadfully small but they are functional. The overall ...
My husband and I previously cruised to Bermuda and Alaska, and had such a horrible experience the second time (on Norwegian) that we didn't do it again for 15 years. I'm glad we have it another shot, because the Celebrity Millennium was wonderful, especially post-revolution.
We stayed in the Sky Suite and the service was impeccable. Ramir, our butler, Elvie, our stateroom attendant, and ...
I sailed with celebrity earlier and remembered a cruise ( in Caribbean) as innovative and top notch especially very good service and food.
This time I was in some ways disappointed.
However the balcony cabin(6035) was fine and with good service.
The cafe Bacio was nice and with good service and nice food/cakes.
The intertainment in the theatre was so so.
The service in MDR and in ...
We took the northernglacier cruise,cabin 2034 with window,, with stops in Icy Point, Juneau,Skagway,and Ketchikan and a 8A cruise tour that included 1 night in Anchorage and in Talkeetna and 2 nights in Denali NP. The cruise tour cost more than double the cruise cost. A veranda is fairly useless as the weather typically is rainy and too cold-very low 60s.
Food service was excellent but ...
We did the cruise and the land tour following the cruise. We loved the cruise...everything was top notch. We had a couple of small issues with our room, but the room steward, Sejaz quickly resolved them for us. Room was comfortable and well laid out. The food outstanding and the entertainment was great. We had a fabulous time! For excursions, we highly recommend the helicopter/2 hour ...
After reading some reviews bellow, I felt I should write... We are veteran cruisers, and this was our second cruise to Alaska. We loved the newly renovated and redecorated Millenium. It was a most pleasant surprise to see the bright, light and airy colors everywhere - light blues, light greens, light gray... Our balcony stateroom on deck 8 was very comfortable, the bathroom modern , spacious and ...