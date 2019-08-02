  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Alaska Celebrity Millennium Alaska Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1627 reviews
8 Awards
Mendenhall Glacier
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
427 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
7 day ALASKA Millennium cruise
"We sailed on the millennium 4 years ago from Vancouver to Seward on an 8 day cruise and returned back by air. We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed..."Read More
Elizabeth Dyer avatar

Elizabeth Dyer

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 427 Alaska Celebrity Millennium Alaska Cruise Reviews

Celebrity has figured out how to sail during COVID!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
Vacationv
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are big fans of Celebrity and Azamara. This particular cruise was in late July from Seattle to Alaska, and it was our fourth time sailing on Millennium. Let's be frank. The travel industry and trade media were focused on this FIRST major cruise ship visit to Alaska for 2021 during COVID. The crew of Millennium passed with flying colors. Frankly, this was one of our favorite cruises ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

The new refit is pretty nice for the most part.

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
5beatriff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed seeing the changes in the ship and for the most part they look good. The ship looks brighter and cleaner. What we missed was the library, the first place I went to get a book to read and no library. There are a few books I finally found by the Rendevous, but very few and the topics of the books were not chosen to excited cruises. I imagine more for decoration, but I borrowed one anyway ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

7 day ALASKA Millennium cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
Elizabeth Dyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the millennium 4 years ago from Vancouver to Seward on an 8 day cruise and returned back by air. We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed the Solstice ships and therefore remained with them instead and have enjoyed MANY wonderful cruises to many fabulous destinations. Since they refurbished the Millennium this spring we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

Great Cruise & Nice Ship

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
VincesDeeDee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am very late giving this ship/cruise a review. I’m planning another cruise and remember now how important these reviews are when deciding what ship/cruise to take. This was my first Celebrity cruise. I’ve been on all the others except for HAL. We expected Celebrity to be a bit more upscale than Princess, NCL, and RC. It was about the same, but that was okay. The crowd was a little ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Nice Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
bullseye19
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this as we had never done a B.I. cruise. The weather was pretty good overall as we only used an umbrella once. The ship was good but the crew was great! We ate in Blu and wee very surprised at the quality of the food and the outstanding service. We have eaten in other Blu restaurants that were not nearly as good. The cabins are dreadfully small but they are functional. The overall ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

You can't beat the service!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
jlatels
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I previously cruised to Bermuda and Alaska, and had such a horrible experience the second time (on Norwegian) that we didn't do it again for 15 years. I'm glad we have it another shot, because the Celebrity Millennium was wonderful, especially post-revolution. We stayed in the Sky Suite and the service was impeccable. Ramir, our butler, Elvie, our stateroom attendant, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Traveled with children

Decline

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
skipperdk
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I sailed with celebrity earlier and remembered a cruise ( in Caribbean) as innovative and top notch especially very good service and food. This time I was in some ways disappointed. However the balcony cabin(6035) was fine and with good service. The cafe Bacio was nice and with good service and nice food/cakes. The intertainment in the theatre was so so. The service in MDR and in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Nice refurbished ship, uninteresting substantive programs, poor anytime dining

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
artnuvo
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We took the northernglacier cruise,cabin 2034 with window,, with stops in Icy Point, Juneau,Skagway,and Ketchikan and a 8A cruise tour that included 1 night in Anchorage and in Talkeetna and 2 nights in Denali NP. The cruise tour cost more than double the cruise cost. A veranda is fairly useless as the weather typically is rainy and too cold-very low 60s. Food service was excellent but ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Great Way to See Alaska

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
DebbieD928
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We did the cruise and the land tour following the cruise. We loved the cruise...everything was top notch. We had a couple of small issues with our room, but the room steward, Sejaz quickly resolved them for us. Room was comfortable and well laid out. The food outstanding and the entertainment was great. We had a fabulous time! For excursions, we highly recommend the helicopter/2 hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Delightful cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
World traveller5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After reading some reviews bellow, I felt I should write... We are veteran cruisers, and this was our second cruise to Alaska. We loved the newly renovated and redecorated Millenium. It was a most pleasant surprise to see the bright, light and airy colors everywhere - light blues, light greens, light gray... Our balcony stateroom on deck 8 was very comfortable, the bathroom modern , spacious and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Find a Celebrity Millennium Cruise from £342

Alaska Cruise Reviews for Other Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Silhouette Alaska Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Alaska Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Alaska Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Summit Alaska Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Alaska Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Alaska Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.