Celebrity Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
1828 reviews

1-10 of 1,828 Celebrity Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Edge

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

RoseAnn55 avatar

RoseAnn55

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise. Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing. Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

rlkleynen avatar

rlkleynen

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Exceptional Staff/Service

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

SiestaKeyGirl avatar

SiestaKeyGirl

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Perfect

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

Jennae24 avatar

Jennae24

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!! The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive. I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

CELEBRITY REFLECTION DELIVERS A RELATIVELY GOOD CRUISE, LACKS CORONA PRECAUTIONS

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

mindySUE avatar

mindySUE

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Celebrity Reflection Delivers a Relatively Good Cruise, but did not take enough precautions for Coronavirus March 2 - March 13, 2020 - This is the second time we cruised Reflection, since it was new (2012) when we spent two weeks back to back on her. Our 11 day cruise this time was better since there was not a repeat of meals and shows during the 11 days.The ship has aged well and was in good ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1B

Sea Fever

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

kearney avatar

kearney

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Celebrity Reflection March 2 to March 13, 2020 Ft. Lauderdale, Cartagena Columbia, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Georgetown Grand Cayman Number of Cruises – 28 Cruises on Celebrity – 7 Sea Fever I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky, And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by; And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2C

Before the "Pandemic"

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

Nanatravel avatar

Nanatravel

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

This is our 3rd journey on the Reflection. What's not to love? The ship is easy to meander, we never feel lost. Blu as well as the MDR serve great food. The lounges range from wild and crazy to laid back and relaxing. Cafe al Bacio is my favorite mid-day spot for an Irish coffee and a fresh pastry. This time I didn't even use my free coupon for a scoop of Gelato. Not sure why, but there was never ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Best Celebrity Cruise ever.

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

etamu306 avatar

etamu306

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I was ready to go back to Celebrity after taking about 20 years off. I felt I was too young at the time for the passengers back then. Well, now at 58 I truly enjoyed the Edge and the changes away from the cruising cult. I had the 4 perk package with an Aqua Class cabin. I was thrilled that I was never asked to sign a check, even at the specialty restaurants. The restaurant concept was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

Some very high points but also some very low

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

jonyboy avatar

jonyboy

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Bar staff is totally underwhelming. Always waited in line to get a drink, always, any time any area. Infinity balcony is not a balcony, it's a window. I for one would prefer to actually be outside on a balcony. Food was very good, had select dining, went to all the venues and never had a wait. We had a concierge cabin and had prepaid for transportation to airport as we had an early flight. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class Stateroom with Veranda

Very Nice Luxury Boomer Cruise

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

HoosierCruiserFW avatar

HoosierCruiserFW

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Having cruised RCCL three times before, we selected this as our first cruise with Celebrity because the Caribbean itinerary didn't include a proprietary resort like Castaway Cay or or Perfect Day at Cococay. We travelled with two other couples all over 50 year of age. This cruise was great for our demographic, but this ship is definitely not ideal for families with kids. We saw very few ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

