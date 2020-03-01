My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise.
Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing.
Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding.
We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!!
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Celebrity Reflection Delivers a Relatively Good Cruise, but did not take enough precautions for Coronavirus
March 2 - March 13, 2020 - This is the second time we cruised Reflection, since it was new (2012) when we spent two weeks back to back on her. Our 11 day cruise this time was better since there was not a repeat of meals and shows during the 11 days.The ship has aged well and was in good ...
This is our 3rd journey on the Reflection. What's not to love? The ship is easy to meander, we never feel lost. Blu as well as the MDR serve great food. The lounges range from wild and crazy to laid back and relaxing. Cafe al Bacio is my favorite mid-day spot for an Irish coffee and a fresh pastry. This time I didn't even use my free coupon for a scoop of Gelato. Not sure why, but there was never ...
I was ready to go back to Celebrity after taking about 20 years off. I felt I was too young at the time for the passengers back then. Well, now at 58 I truly enjoyed the Edge and the changes away from the cruising cult.
I had the 4 perk package with an Aqua Class cabin. I was thrilled that I was never asked to sign a check, even at the specialty restaurants.
The restaurant concept was ...
Bar staff is totally underwhelming. Always waited in line to get a drink, always, any time any area. Infinity balcony is not a balcony, it's a window. I for one would prefer to actually be outside on a balcony. Food was very good, had select dining, went to all the venues and never had a wait. We had a concierge cabin and had prepaid for transportation to airport as we had an early flight. ...
Having cruised RCCL three times before, we selected this as our first cruise with Celebrity because the Caribbean itinerary didn't include a proprietary resort like Castaway Cay or or Perfect Day at Cococay. We travelled with two other couples all over 50 year of age. This cruise was great for our demographic, but this ship is definitely not ideal for families with kids. We saw very few ...