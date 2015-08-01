  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
4 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4 Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos Cruise Reviews

Silver Origin Galapagos Cruise

Review for Silver Origin to Galapagos

User Avatar
AngieS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arrival Quito: We arrived late at night and there is a Silversea hospitality desk at the JW Marriott. We were told to report the next morning between 8 and 10am for a covid test provided by Silversea in the business center at the hotel. Let me just say that for the four of us travelling together and many other guests, the whole covid testing was the most stressful part of the trip. Rules kept ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Best Crew Ever

Review for Grace to Galapagos

User Avatar
tomas4
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My siblings and I along with our spouses cruised on the M/Y Grace at the end of January 2019. The ship was great, the food wonderful, and the crew amazing. Ever one of the crew members was personable and made it clear they were there to serve. The captain took time to snorkel on several days with members of our group who were not experienced snorkelers. He worked with them each day to improve ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Perfection

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
EllBro
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Galapagos have been on our bucket list for years and it certainly lived up to our expectations. Lindblad handled everything from being met in Miami to being ushered back to the return flight. There was never a glitch in any aspect of the trip which made the travel part seamless, the activities fun and informative and the shipboard service amazing. There were constant activity options ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Lindblad/National Geographic to Galapagos

Review for G Expedition to Galapagos

User Avatar
ledaebel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have not been on a cruise in 20 years so this was a trip of a lifetime for my multigenerational family. We did spend one night in Equador, at the Hotel Colon, prior to our last flight to the islands. It took 1.5 days of travel to get there with lunch and an excursion to an island scheduled for the same day. Unfortunately, 25 of us lost our luggage via American airlines errors, and the sweet ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos
Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos G Expedition Cruise Reviews
Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos G Expedition Cruise Reviews
Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos Grace Cruise Reviews
Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos National Geographic Endeavour II Cruise Reviews
Colon (Cristobal) to Galapagos Silver Origin Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.