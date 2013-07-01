  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Ponant Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Chocolate-themed afternoon tea.
Delos to ourselves.
The only transportation on Hydra.
Village of Noussa on Paros (the Mykonos of twenty years ago, they say).
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
16 reviews

1-10 of 16 Ponant Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Ponant - Treasures of the Aegean Sea w/ COVID info August 2021

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
AussieBoyTX
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise since 2019 and it was another enjoyable experience on Ponant. This review is lightly abridged from my day-by-day accounting here: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/topic/2793516-on-board-le-lyrial-—-treasures-of-the-aegean-sea-—-july-30-august-6-2021/ This cruise was originally scheduled Istanbul to Athens, but was changed to Athens / Athens about 60 days in advance. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Another Ponant cruise, fantastic as usual

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
johnemv
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A brand new ship, 150 other guests, many from France and Belgium as it was a a Opera Cruise. Us Australians were adopted by all and again we could not fault Ponant. The destinations visited, the tours, the food, the wines, the cruise companions, the crew..... you name it, all lends for a perfect cruise. We visited Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Jordon. Add that to our Antarctic cruise in late 2017. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

A beautiful new ship

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sealegs19
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second cruise with Ponant, this time on their new ship, Le Bougainville. Our cabin on deck 5 was ready as we embarked early in Istanbul.. we found the cabin to be comfortable, enough space for 2, a comfy bed, lovely verandah. The linen was good quality. The bathroom was ideal, great Hermes products that were replenished daily. An excellent shower. The cabin was cleaned well each day. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Very nice cruise of the Adriatic

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
LWMcC
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We had been to Croatia on our own, driving a car, 30 years ago. It was fascinating to see how it had changed (and how it had not changed) since then. We had a delightful time, met some interesting people, enjoyed the excursions as well as the time to explore on our own. We have not been on many cruises and the fact that Le Lyrial was a small ship was appealing to us. The food was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Delightful Cruise from Venice along the Dalmatian Coast

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Amenophis
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Unlike other reviewers, I was very pleased with my time spent aboard the Le Lyrial. The entire crew was very personable and took care of my every need. I found it amazing how the cleaning staff mysteriously appeared to clean my cabin and turn down my bed at night. My omelets were cooked to perfection every morning and there was an abundant selection of entrees at the buffet. Yes some were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Adriatic August 2018

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Peter Jo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Ponant to sail the Adriatic because Le Lyrial is a small ship and like the other reviewer said the Captain was excellent and not aloof at all. Very hands on always helping us embark/disembark. His presentation in the control deck was highly informative and fascinating to hear. The food was excellent and in the French style - serves were not too large but delicious. The French wines ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Delightful Cruise to Dalmatian Coast

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
davidk@internode.on.net
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

There is much to praise and little to dislike about this ship. The crew are very proficient in all departments and go out of their way to provide a friendly helpful service. Generally speaking, they are also happy to strike up a conversation. The barman quickly learnt our coffee preferences and never forgot them. Our air-conditioned cabin on Level 3 was well-designed, with a separate toilet to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Read the fine print.

Review for Le Soleal to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
FNP1998
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Did the 17 Day Gallipoli Dawn Service cruise with APT on Ponant's Le Soleal. Found that APT is good at producing glossy brochures but a little short on delivery. Kept advertising that it would land ticket holders to Dawn Service onto the Peninsula around dusk on the 24th. This was patently misleading as all operators had been advised as early as June 2014 that this would not be possible. Also ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

A Triumph of Italian Naval Architecture

Review for Le Soleal to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
gbs1112
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Le Soleil is beautiful. It has everything going for it, except the food. Considering this is a French company we were expecting more, a lot more. The Chef de Cuisine, introduced to all at the welcome reception on the pool deck, was French but I am not sure how many others were French and know that a good number were not European. The main courses were regularly bland, lacking in appearance and in ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2014

Istanbul to Istanbul with the ms Austral

Review for L'Austral to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jpver
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We left Istanbul end of the day and the ship looked small compared to the Costa and the Xelebrity. The Austral is the second after Boral and before the new Solal. Human size Yachts of only 264 passengers, with only very nice outside rooms. But the first impressions were very positive regarding the casual and friendly style of this company. On a lot of ships you see the captain at a drink or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2013

