Spectacular with the most wonderful staff!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

clayton86 avatar

clayton86

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Having never cruised with MSC before we were excited to experience a new cruise ship and we were not disappointed. The ship is incredible, spotlessly clean with so much to do for all ages. The staff could not do enough for you. Arwin and Jestoni in the restaurant went above and beyond for my two sons and made our dining experience so special and fun. The entertainment team work so hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Traveled with children

Exceptional- I would do it again

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

SuzSam avatar

SuzSam

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

I chose this cruise based upon the ports, and it did not disappoint. This was such a wonderful cruise! The ports are phenomenal- I just wish we had more time in each. For me the highlights of the ship itself were the thermal spa and the food (taste or savor- same menu and so very good!). I want to do it all again! I went on the NCL excursion to Berlin and it was a long day, but well worth ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

Nauti Buoys avatar

Nauti Buoys

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

First time cruising outside of the Caribbean and first time on NCL. This is NOT a one and done but a forever go-to cruise line. Exceptional food, service, cleanliness of the ship, professional staff and there is always something to do. The suites were perfect size with modern features and lighting along with the balcony being the perfect size for coffee in the morning. The food was exceptional ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Money, Money, Money

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

Alon10 avatar

Alon10

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

My family and I made a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line on October 2019. The ship, "Getaway" is pretty new ship, manufactured 2014. The ship is very well maintained and in great condition. The stuff is wonderful and very friendly. But, not all is good. The main thing that we felt bad about is money. Although the cruise is not cheap, all the time we felt that the cruise staff has one goal ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

The crew were wonderful. Some remembered us from previous cruises .

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

rcafguy avatar

rcafguy

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We have sailed with NCL before and feel that they give fair value for the money. They have always treated us with respect, and we find their food and entertainment to our satisfaction. We missed a port in the Azores due to weather conditions, but nobody other than God is to blame for that. It was more important to maintain the safety of those on board than cater to our desires. The transferring ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Itinerary needs work

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

sandiablonde38 avatar

sandiablonde38

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

We choose this cruise to see areas of Scandinavia it would be difficult to see renting a car and driving around, which we usually do. We had an aft-facing mini-suite on deck 14 that would have been good for two people but was rather cramped for three. There was a lot of storage space but not for the suitcases. With four suitcases. we ended up putting two on the balcony because there just wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony Stateroom

This MIGHT be our last time cruising

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

teng avatar

teng

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We used our cruise next and invited our niece and nephew to come with us. I fixed our itinerary for at least a 1-2 night stay before embarkation. The date to board was on the 11th of October. My wife made arrangements with NCL knowingly that the agent will at LEAST get us an early arrival on the 10th. After getting confirmation via e-mail on the 24th of August, that our arrival time was at 8:00pm ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Honeymoon Trip was just OK-nothing special

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

ajesser13 avatar

ajesser13

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Great cruise itinerary, we saw lots of places but would have loved some more time in almost every port. If you choose do do this cruise in fall be prepared for cold and rain, had a few miserable weather days but plenty of ok days too. Due to the weather very limited use of many of the cruise amenities such as pool, water slides, ropes course and rock wall. Our room came with access to the thermal ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

Great itinerary

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

snowball248 avatar

snowball248

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Great itinerary Copenhagen was beautiful and very walkable Embarkation- make sure your cab drops you at the right terminal ( 1 or 2 as stated on your ticket) Getting off at the ports of call is challenging at best. Not very organized for general exiting the ship. Shore excursions on the ship are way over priced for what you get. We went through TJ travel and had a lovely tour in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Norwegian Getaway Baltic cruise - the good and not so good

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

ejtelesis avatar

ejtelesis

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Norwegian Getaway / Baltic cruise Oct 2019 very large ship with 4K+ passengers. Many balcony cabins up to deck 14. General comments the not so good... It’s a big ship but it’s hard to find comfortable chairs indoors where you can relax and get some peace and quiet for any length of time. On a Baltic cruise the weather wasn’t suitable for sitting outside. Games room was tiny and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

