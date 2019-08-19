Review for Coral Expeditions II to Australia & New Zealand

This is my 1st actual cruise - just done day trips before. So this is written from the perspective of someone who is new to all this. Colour me impressed. ------ What do you get when you cross the untouched beauty of the outer Great Barrier Reef with an experienced crew whose focus is on making sure you get to see as much of it as possible? No prize for guessing it is Coral Expeditions 7 ...