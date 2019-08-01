  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
CroisiEurope Europe Cruise Reviews

MS Symphonie Lower Deck corridor
MS Symphonie
Dining room
pool on top deck
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
116 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 116 CroisiEurope Europe Cruise Reviews

Wonderful views/ terrible food

Review for Amalia Rodrigues to Europe - All

User Avatar
Serenade2
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

The cruise it self was wonderful and the landscapes breathtaking, I would recommend everyone to go for a cruise on the Douro river. The ship was in good condition and it was nice and clean onboard. The biggest problem was the restaurant, the food was a huge disappointment and was just not good enough, it was a standing joke with our travelling company to see what the chef would offer… it ...
Sail Date: July 2021

First River Cruise

Review for Vivaldi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jellifer
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna. Cabin I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well appointed with floor to ceiling windows. The bathroom was fairly basic and quite small but it did the job. Dining There is one dining room with allocated tables for the entire voyage. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Pleasantly surprised

Review for Beethoven to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pinkytab
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
Sail Date: October 2019

CroisiEurope Trans European River Cruise 30 Sept 2019

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
toucansuk
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
Sail Date: September 2019

The food is a huge deal breaker. No options and incredibly slow

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AlexandraRuiz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to get the first dish!). With regards, to the food: Zero options. I HATED the food. Every single meal was depressing. It was unhealthy, tasteless, and they kept serving pork over and over. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

More like a bus tour than a river cruise

Review for Loire Princesse to Europe - All

User Avatar
spodshivalov
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We took the cruise “From the Châteaux of Chambord and Chenonceau to the Loire Valley” Sep/12 - Sep/18 Just some dry stats Time spent sailing: 16 hours Time spent on excursions: 20 hours Time spent in the bus: 24 hours Time spent on a boat at the dock: 61 hours The planning department of the company could have done a much better job. So little time sailing and so much time on a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

The Only Way to Travel the Rivers and Canals of France - Barge Hotel

Review for Raymonde to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Paris_Bum
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer. The crew were very attentive and ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Great cruise, great value for money

Review for Symphonie to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tsardeah
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I was travelling with my 90 year old father. It was our second cruise on a Croisieurope ship. The first one was river cruise from Strasbourg on MS Princesse Sissi back in 2007. I have been cruising on Paul Gauguin, Crystal, Azamara and Seabourn lines quite a few times since. For this Vienna to Vienna 8 day cruise we arrived one day prior to the start of the cruise. We stayed 2 days after ...
Sail Date: August 2019

What a pleasure to cruise on a barge

Review for Deborah to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jcwer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Summary over a cruise on the Haute Seine and Yonne on a barge. As seasoned cruisers, knowing well all aspects of cruising on seas and rivers, we had no experience about traveling on a barge in a canal. It was also time to overcome this lack. A number of companies offer this kind of cruising on barge with 8 to 16 passengers, however very often at exorbitant prices. Luckily, we discovered that ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Very disappointing cruise

Review for Elbe Princesse II to Europe - All

User Avatar
Rossol
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as it fitted in with our itinerary and we thought the River Elbe would be interesting. We spent 3 days in Prague prior to boarding. On embarkation we were informed by the purser that the boat would not be going down the Elbe as the water levels were too low and we would instead be going down the canals. We had received no communication from Croisi about this prior to ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Europe Cruise Reviews for CroisiEurope Ships
Cyrano de Bergerac Europe Cruise Reviews
Van Gogh Europe Cruise Reviews
Botticelli Europe Cruise Reviews
France Europe Cruise Reviews
