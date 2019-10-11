  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Baltic Sea Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
4248 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,248 Baltic Sea Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Beautiful seaviews and horrible imbarcation

Review for MSC Splendida to Baltic Sea

Igor_Novikov avatar

Igor_Novikov

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

David Garrett German Cruise from Hamburg

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

Multiplex2019 avatar

Multiplex2019

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

I wish we had been told this was a "Stars at Sea, David Garrett" cruise when we booked it. David Garrett is a German violinist who plays Metallica and ACDC to the violin (plus some other stuff). He has a small bunch of German fans who are crazy about him. The problem was I was expecting the usual Queen Mary 2 shows to be performed and had no idea that that wouldn't be happening. Instead, David ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

In search of the Northern Lights.

Review for Sapphire Princess to Baltic Sea

MrPantsOz avatar

MrPantsOz

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

The main purpose of this cruise....the Northern Lights. Spoiler alert.....we saw them! Having spent a couple of nights in London and Southampton pre cruise the day finally arrived to board the Sapphire. Embarkation was delayed due to a satellite needing replacing on the ship but after a few hours waiting in relative comfort we were onboard. I had an obstructed window E212, a step up from ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Northern Lights above the Arctic Circle on the Princess Sapphire

Review for Sapphire Princess to Baltic Sea

WiGuy3 avatar

WiGuy3

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

The highlight of this cruise was seeing the northern lights above the Arctic circle in Alta Norway. Spectacular show on our second day of port stay so we were fortunate to see the northern lights. Our other stops in Norway were Alesund, Tromoso and Stavanger. This was the last cruise ship to all these ports for the season and we were the only ship in port. As a result shore offerings were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Itinerary needs work

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

sandiablonde38 avatar

sandiablonde38

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

We choose this cruise to see areas of Scandinavia it would be difficult to see renting a car and driving around, which we usually do. We had an aft-facing mini-suite on deck 14 that would have been good for two people but was rather cramped for three. There was a lot of storage space but not for the suitcases. With four suitcases. we ended up putting two on the balcony because there just wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony Stateroom

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

Nauti Buoys avatar

Nauti Buoys

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

First time cruising outside of the Caribbean and first time on NCL. This is NOT a one and done but a forever go-to cruise line. Exceptional food, service, cleanliness of the ship, professional staff and there is always something to do. The suites were perfect size with modern features and lighting along with the balcony being the perfect size for coffee in the morning. The food was exceptional ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Money, Money, Money

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

Alon10 avatar

Alon10

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

My family and I made a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line on October 2019. The ship, "Getaway" is pretty new ship, manufactured 2014. The ship is very well maintained and in great condition. The stuff is wonderful and very friendly. But, not all is good. The main thing that we felt bad about is money. Although the cruise is not cheap, all the time we felt that the cruise staff has one goal ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Exceptional- I would do it again

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

SuzSam avatar

SuzSam

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

I chose this cruise based upon the ports, and it did not disappoint. This was such a wonderful cruise! The ports are phenomenal- I just wish we had more time in each. For me the highlights of the ship itself were the thermal spa and the food (taste or savor- same menu and so very good!). I want to do it all again! I went on the NCL excursion to Berlin and it was a long day, but well worth ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

The crew were wonderful. Some remembered us from previous cruises .

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

rcafguy avatar

rcafguy

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We have sailed with NCL before and feel that they give fair value for the money. They have always treated us with respect, and we find their food and entertainment to our satisfaction. We missed a port in the Azores due to weather conditions, but nobody other than God is to blame for that. It was more important to maintain the safety of those on board than cater to our desires. The transferring ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

This MIGHT be our last time cruising

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

teng avatar

teng

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We used our cruise next and invited our niece and nephew to come with us. I fixed our itinerary for at least a 1-2 night stay before embarkation. The date to board was on the 11th of October. My wife made arrangements with NCL knowingly that the agent will at LEAST get us an early arrival on the 10th. After getting confirmation via e-mail on the 24th of August, that our arrival time was at 8:00pm ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a Baltic Sea Cruise from £54

Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews to the Baltic Sea on Other Cruise Ships
Marella Celebration Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Baltic Sea
Marella Celebration Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Baltic Sea
Holland America Line Westerdam Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Baltic Sea
Avalon Affinity Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Baltic Sea
Silversea Cruises Silver Whisper Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Baltic Sea
Holland America Line Zuiderdam Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Baltic Sea
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.