The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
We chose this cruise as a toe in the water before booking the transatlantic cruise.
It was a complete disappointment, things we didn’t consider or were misinformed about by the Cunard booking line...no planetarium, the iconic afternoon tea, only on the second day despite boarding a 1pm and it was a “bun fight”, first come first served. You have to find your own seats, this encouraged a sharp ...
We booked this cruise 18 months ago as it was an excellent price and it was booked as our first ever cruise (we actually managed to fit in two before we went in the end)
The ship was beautiful. Lots of wood and Art Deco style, very classic as you would expect.
Our stateroom was nice but no nicer than what we had experienced with Princess or P&O earlier this year.
The food was nice but ...
We found Explorer of the Seas to be as nice as when we first sailed on her 3 years ago on an Alaskan cruise. In fact, we found the service and food to be even better! The ship is kept immaculately clean. We were surprisingly assigned the same balcony cabin, 8280, from our Alaskan cruise which is mid ship and a perfect spot.
The only disappointment was in picking this particular cruise, we ...
We chose this cruise because we had not been to Hamburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Felt it was a good way to see these destinations. Apart from the drizzly weather, which was expected at this time of the year, they were very interesting places.
Embarkation at Southampton was extremely easy, onboard very quickly and cabin and luggage available within hour.
We had inside cabin 8673, very ...
The ship was nice, people were great. Dining room dinner menu disappointed and we ate in the windjammer most nights. When we did eat in the dining room, it was good. The ship was on the small side, but it doesn't need to be bigger with ports so close together and one cruise day.
First port, Hamburg Germany on a Sunday. All stores are closed on Sundays, forget shopping. Are you serious ...
We are C&A members, and we've sailed with RC over 10 times. So by no means we are "rookies". Granted this was a charter cruise, but we expected the service to be RC quality. Boy were we wrong.
There is an extreme lack of personnel in the general public area. Starting with the Windjammer, the food was mediocre at its best. There were no personnel going around tables to offer drinks from the bar. ...
Our cruise got off to a terrible start when Delta airlines cancelled our flight, and we got to play catch up to the boat on our own. We missed Paris, 1 of the main reasons for choosing this little taste of Europe cruise. NCL customer service stinks before, during and even after the cruise. The ship and its workers all genuinely seemed better about service, but now looking back on the whole, it is ...
Norwegian Spirit - “Iceland and Mystical Fjords “ - Sept 2019. Accompanied by my wife and son.
We booked this cruise mostly because of Iceland (never been), but was also pleased to hopefully re-visit Norway, Amsterdam, and Ireland. With all the changes and cancellations we were certainly disappointed and frustrated, but honestly I can’t fault the crew nor the ship.
The news articles were ...