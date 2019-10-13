  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Europe - River Cruise Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
934 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 934 Europe - River Cruise Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Thank you Ama Waterways

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bburger62
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise. We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MJMorgan3r
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019. The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Wonderful Trip, Made Better with a Few of Our Own Deviations from the Itinerary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annebar1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Extraordinary on the Visionary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scott 65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Avalon is excellent

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
longandfosterjames
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Awesome Danube cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
careanimalclinic
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Pleasant Avalon Cruise, But More Expensive Than Its Worth

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Forest Beach
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our Avalon Rhine River cruise from Basel to Amsterdam was taken in late October 2019. The cruise was pleasant with no real negatives, but also without any exceptional experiences or excursions. The cruise is marketed as an 8 day cruise, but there are 7 breakfasts, 6 lunches, and 7 dinners included, so its a 7 day cruise at best. The last 24 hours are spent docked in Amsterdam, so you are ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Find a cruise

Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews to Europe River on Other Cruise Ships
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to Europe River
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to Europe River
Tauck River Cruising ms Treasures Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to Europe River
AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to Europe River
Viking Freya Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to Europe River
AmaKatarina Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to Europe River
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.