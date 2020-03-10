  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Mediterranean Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
13203 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 13,203 Mediterranean Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

I would give 6/5 if I could

Review for MSC Splendida to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After a few cruises on newer and larger Msc ships, I was disappointed that the quality of the Yacht Club declines, and that this great product moves more and more towards mass market. Therefore I was looking forward to the cruise on the “old reliable” Msc Splendida. From the very first day I was very positively surprised. EMBARKATION We embarked in Trieste, which is a new homeport for Msc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseMH
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Under the circumstances hard to give a fair review

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Joenut
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise. The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza. Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Top notch experience

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Keithlampkin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be. From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Average Cruise

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
potsie57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise at full price over a year ago. We wanted to try MSC, I had read all the reviews and decided to go with an open mind. First off the ship is beautiful and very clean, the only think we didn't care for is the chopped up layout. The staff at customer service desk were unfriendly like other reviewers have stated. The lack of communication as to what was going on was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Bad food

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Momamo3
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise on black friday.Very good price.This ship is beautiful and very clean.The cabins are also quite large and comfortable. THATS THE GOOD.Now the food is very bad.All food was cold.Cold food was warm we were scared we would become ill.We ate pizza for three days.The service desk is a no go.Most staff have very limited English. We were charged for drinks on Ocean cay even ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Amazing cruise! Don’t listen to bad reviews

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mjacobs11
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

MSC Divina was more than perfect! After reading reviews, I was hesitant, expecting a bad time and rude employees, as most of the reviews say. Embarking- NO long lines and NO trouble! We expecting to be waiting all day in lines and what not, but we arrived at our terminal at 11am for check in and was on the boat eating lunch by 11:30! We weren’t expecting to board until 2 or 3pm, I think that’s ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disappointing

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
tcfive
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

To start I need to tell you that the ship was at best at half occupancy. I am sure this had a huge impact on wait times, table availabity in the buffet area and deck chair availablity. The occupancy was heavily affected by the coronavirus. Embarkation went quickly and easily. We arrived around11:30 am and were on board by about 12:15. There were no lines to check in. We had to wait until ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great First Yacht Club Experience

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
KIDudley
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this 3 day sailing as an introduction to the Yacht Club. We were markedly impressed with the service. The room was great and the food in the Le Muse restaurant was great. The servers remembered our drink preferences which was awesome. Our Butler and Assistant Butler were awesome. We will definitely be back to the Yacht Club. Areas that MSC could improve on would be some of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Americans do not cruise MSC - staff felt like prison guards and food was sub-par

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
LOlson4812
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I have cruised MSC before many years ago and had a good experience. I have also cruise with Carnival 6-7 times, Princess, Holland America and Royal Caribbean. I realized very quickly this cruise line was not the experience I was looking for as an American. I booked this cruise because the dates worked for my step-daughter's spring break and because the prices were great, and free drinks and wifi ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

