  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Show all

£0

£10,000

Find Cruises

We found you 10,348 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Nothing compares to sailing for less

Discover your smile

  • Save £300 per booking. No min spend.
  • Use code CRUISE300
  • Valid on cruises departing between 1 Sept 2021 and 31 Dec 2022
  • Travel with confidence fee-free changes, 24/7 support &ATOL protection

Marella Cruises

7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Spain, Canaries, & PortugalDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

970 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Sep 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 17, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,104 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

125 Night
125 Night World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

534 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.