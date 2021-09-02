  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

AIDA September 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

September 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
AIDA
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
AIDAaura
AIDAaura
AIDAaura

14 Night
Frankreich, Belgien & GroßbritannienDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAperla
AIDAperla
AIDAperla

5 Night
England & FrankreichDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAperla
AIDAperla
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAperla
AIDAperla
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £389pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

AIDAprima

7 Night
Metropolen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AIDAprima

7 Night
Norwegen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara

14 Night
Ägäis & IsraelDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Agios Nikolaos
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAperla

7 Night
Metropolen Ab HamburgDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAaura

14 Night
Norwegens Fjorde Ab BremerhavenDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AIDAprima

7 Night
Norwegen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & Norwegen Ab RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara

7 Night
Griechenland, Zypern & IsraelDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Agios Nikolaos
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & Norwegen Ab RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival September 2021 Cruises

Carnival September 2021 Cruises

Celebrity September 2021 Cruises

Celebrity September 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2021 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas September 2021 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas September 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2021 Cruises

Seabourn September 2021 Cruises

Seabourn September 2021 Cruises

Silversea September 2021 Cruises

Silversea September 2021 Cruises

Windstar September 2021 Cruises

Windstar September 2021 Cruises

Costa September 2021 Cruises

Costa September 2021 Cruises

Viking River September 2021 Cruises

Viking River September 2021 Cruises

Uniworld September 2021 Cruises

Uniworld September 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2021 Cruises

MSC September 2021 Cruises

MSC September 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises September 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises September 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2021 Cruises

Scenic September 2021 Cruises

Scenic September 2021 Cruises

Emerald September 2021 Cruises

Emerald September 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean September 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean September 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.