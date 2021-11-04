  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

AIDA November 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

November 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
AIDA
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
AIDAperla
AIDAperla
AIDAperla

14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara
AIDAcara
AIDAcara

21 Night
Australien & IndonesienDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara
AIDAcara
AIDAcara

21 Night
Philippinen, Hongkong & VietnamDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima
AIDAprima
AIDAprima

4 Night
Kurzreise Ab RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

AIDAprima

7 Night
Metropolen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAvita

43 Night
Große Winterpause KaribikDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AIDAprima

11 Night
Von Rotterdam Nach BarcelonaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AIDAprima

13 Night
Von Hamburg Nach BarcelonaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara

11 Night
Brunei, Philippinen & HongkongDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

14 Night
Von Hamburg Nach Mallorca 2Details

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAaura

25 Night
Von Bremerhaven Nach KapstadtDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAperla

14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab Dominikanische RepublikDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:La Romana
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAaura

14 Night
Südafrika Und NamibiaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAperla

14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

7 Night
Metropolen Ab RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2021 Cruises

Carnival November 2021 Cruises

Celebrity November 2021 Cruises

Celebrity November 2021 Cruises

Cunard November 2021 Cruises

Cunard November 2021 Cruises

Disney November 2021 Cruises

Disney November 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2021 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2021 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2021 Cruises

Princess November 2021 Cruises

Princess November 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2021 Cruises

Seabourn November 2021 Cruises

Seabourn November 2021 Cruises

Silversea November 2021 Cruises

Silversea November 2021 Cruises

Windstar November 2021 Cruises

Windstar November 2021 Cruises

Costa November 2021 Cruises

Costa November 2021 Cruises

Viking River November 2021 Cruises

Viking River November 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten November 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten November 2021 Cruises

MSC November 2021 Cruises

MSC November 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises November 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises November 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2021 Cruises

Scenic November 2021 Cruises

Scenic November 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.