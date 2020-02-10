  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Azamara Cruises

1,577 Reviews
18 Awards
Azamara Club Cruises

About Azamara Cruises

Azamara's fleet serves up a delightful ambiance that's a hybrid of luxury and destination-immersive cruising. The ships, which hold only 690 passengers each, offer a superb blend of amenities, yet they are small enough to feel friendly and cozy.

Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

16 Night
16-nt Vietnam, Hong Kong & Japan VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

11 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

13 Night
British Isles VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Azamara Journey

12 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
South Africa Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
South Africa Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Asia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

14 Night
India & Sri Lanka VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

22 Night
Carnival In Rio VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Australia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

19 Night
India, Sri Lanka & MyanmarDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Westward Quest VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Black Sea & North Greece VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

16 Night
Colombia, Ecuador & Peru VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

15 Night
Caribbean Holiday VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

13 Night
South Africa Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Azamara Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Azamara cruise ships?

Azamara primarily attracts baby boomers who are active and well-traveled, and looking for port-intensive itineraries that include marquee cities and offbeat places. About 60 percent come from North America, 18 percent from the U.K., 11 percent from Australia and New Zealand, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

Do I have to dress up on a Azamara cruise?

Yes and no. The dress code does prohibit bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps, bathing suits and shorts in the dining room or specialty restaurants, and jeans are not permitted anywhere after 6 p.m., but formal wear is never required. In general, most women wear sundresses and pant and blouse outfits in the evening, while men will put on nice pants and collared shirts. In the casual Windows Cafe, cruisers can dress more casually even at dinner but are always required to wear shoes and a cover-up or shirt.

Is everything free on Azamara cruises?

No, but the fare is semi-inclusive, with items like select standard spirits, international beers and wines, gratuities, bottled water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas, self-service laundry, shuttle service to and from port communities (where available) and concierge services for personal guidance and reservations all included.

All cruises, except transatlantic and transpacific sailings, also include one special evening shore excursion, referred to as an AzAmazing Evening, a private onshore experience that is specially arranged by the cruise line for its passengers.

On top of all the standard inclusions, suite passengers also receive English butler service and free dining in specialty restaurants.

Extra costs include specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi, spa treatments and retail store purchases.

What are Azamara’s most popular activities?

Azamara's shoreside activities are the real attention-getters. Shore excursions are divided into different types (Taste Local, Bike Local, Meet Local) and often sell out. Many passengers take advantage of overnight excursion options to inland cities like Berlin, Madrid and Moscow or to UNESCO World Heritage sites like Bagan and Angkor Wat that require full days or longer.

In the evening, passengers gather for shows, one of which is an at-sea version of New York supper club and cabaret, Feinstein's 54 Below with Broadway talent, along with local dancers and musicians from the destinations. Enrichment lectures with the World Wildlife Fund Guest Speaker Series are well attended, and foodies hit the culinary demonstrations and wine tastings. There are ship parties, like ABBA Night, dancing in the Living Room and occasionally karaoke, but destination immersion rules.

Why go with Azamara?

  • Itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, West Indies, Central and North America
  • Tips, all nonalcoholic and select alcoholic drinks, and more included in fares
  • Smaller vessels with personalized service

Best for: Baby boomers, older Gen Xers and foodies who prize destination immersion and experiences rather than things

Not for: Big-ship cruisers looking for lots onboard activities and late-night parties

Featured News

1
Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece
Azamara Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Twilight Zone cruise!

We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique... Read More
User Avatar
SailingSteve77

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A great cruise and a triumph of leadership and corporate care over adversity.

This was to be our exploration of coastal South America from the safe and comfortable base of a quality small ship. And so it proved, for the first four of the nine ports as well as up-close appreciation of two... Read More
User Avatar
RRAMBLER

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic Captain, Crew, and Ship

This was our first Azamara cruise and we were so impressed with everything, we decided that we will be an Azamara Customer for life. The service was fabulous and with a smile. The food in the dining room was... Read More
User Avatar
Pboothe

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A cruise interrupted

We chose this cruise because we had enjoyed the Pursuit/Captain Carl Smith on our previous cruise to Antarctica in January 2019, We started our 21-day South American cruise 3/1/20. We enjoyed the ports of Punta... Read More
User Avatar
birdyrobin

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

