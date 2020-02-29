  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celestyal Cruises Cruises

288 Reviews
5 Awards
Celestyal Olympia

About Celestyal Cruises Cruises

Celestyal's mainly short, port-intensive itineraries don't leave much time for onboard activities, but they stick as closely as possible to the traditional cruise format. Cruises attract a wide, multilingual spectrum of passengers to Greek itineraries.

Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Jerusalem
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Thessaloniki
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Celestyal Cruises cruise ships?

The passenger mix on each ship varies widely from cruise to cruise, but you can expect an overall international crowd with about a third from North America. (There's usually an average of eight languages spoken at any given time on the line's sailings.) Ages generally range from the 20s to the 70s, with most in the 50-plus bracket, but a good 10 percent in each of the younger age brackets (20s, 30s, 40s) as well. Children are common during the summer season.

Do I have to dress up on a Celestyal Cruises cruise?

Celestyal requires a smart dress code in the dining rooms -- no shorts or flip-flops for men and smart dresses or nice pants and blouses for women. Bathing suits and shorts are never permitted in the restaurants, but many passengers take advantage of the daily lunch buffet on the pool deck to eat without having to change out of their swimwear.

For the Gala Night and the Captain's Cocktail, Celestyal does require formal dress -- a cocktail dress or something similar for ladies; jacket and tie for men. (The reality tends to be less formal than the code, but some passengers do go all-out.)

On Greek Night the line suggests that passengers wear blue and white, the colors of the Greek flag.

Is everything free on Celestyal Cruises cruises?

No, but the fare does include at least two shore excursions per cruise, gratuities and unlimited but select alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, per the included beverage package guidelines. Extra charges include Wi-Fi access, laundry and dry cleaning, room service and mini-bar items, and purchases from the onboard shop.

What are Celestyal Cruises’s most popular activities?

Celestyal cruises are generally short and port-intensive, so the most popular activities for cruisers are off the ship, exploring, dining out in local restaurants or hanging out at the beach. Onboard, hanging out by the pool and playing in the casino are both popular, and the international audience tends to enjoy the nighttime production shows and the cabaret.

Why go with Celestyal Cruises?

  • Short, reasonably priced, port-intensive itineraries
  • Sails the Greek Isles, Cyprus and the Mediterranean
  • Cruises attract a wide, multilingual spectrum of passengers

Best for: Travelers on a budget who enjoy a traditional cruise to excellent ports, mostly in the Aegean

Not for: Those who prefer longer shore stays or look for newer ships with rock climbing walls, water parks, etc.

Celestyal Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic cruise on a great small ship. Will cruise again in future!

For those people looking for the bells and whistles of a large ship, do not look here. However if your looking to see parts of the world that are on your bucket list, then come on this cruise! Yes, ship is small,... Read More
User Avatar
Bell2cruise

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Celestyal, An Overlooked Gem in the Cruise World?

Last May, 2019, my wife and her siblings took a Greek island cruise on this very ship, which included Ephesus among the included excursions. I stayed home and took care of the dog. So effusive of her praise for... Read More
User Avatar
MN Tonester

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Great itinerary - good value!

We chose this 7 days cruise because of the ports - Cairo, Jerusalem/Bethlehem, Cyprus, Rhodes and Ephesus. We also chose it because of the great value for what we paid as the price included 3 excursions (Cairo,... Read More
User Avatar
YTOcruisers

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Spectacular destination lineup, enjoyable ship experience

The focus was on visiting many antiquities sites which was the main reason we selected this cruise package. Celestyal provided an excellent experience at a good value. Not a new ship or a large ship (900 passengers... Read More
User Avatar
Dave2Kayak

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

