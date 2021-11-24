  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Celestyal Cruises Cruises From Limassol

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Limassol
Any
Any
Celestyal Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Experience
Celestyal Experience Ship Exterior
Celestyal Experience

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Experience
Celestyal Experience Ship Exterior
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Ashdod

Cruises from Ashdod

95 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

647 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.