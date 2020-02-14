Marella's passengers are almost exclusively from the U.K., with everything onboard geared to British tastes, from food and drink to stand-up and pub quizzes. Most are over 50, but the age range comes down considerably in the school holidays when competitive pricing and convenient flights from local airports, as well as free kids' clubs, make Marella attractive to families. However, a handful of the line's ships are adults-only and draw an older crowd.