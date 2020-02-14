  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Marella Cruises Cruises

1,116 Reviews
7 Awards
Marella Discovery

About Marella Cruises Cruises

Marella attracts a broad cross-section of the British working class along with people of all ages. Marella's fleet of five ships offers an onboard experience that sits somewhere between traditional and ultra-casual.

  • More about Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)

  • Who goes on Marella Cruises cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Marella Cruises cruise?

Find Marella Cruises Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Marella Explorer 2
Marella Explorer 2 (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer 2

3 Night
A Taste Of ScotlandDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

10 Night
British Sights And SeasDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
A Taste Of The TropicsDetails

519 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

3 Night
Sail The South CoastDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

Marella Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Marella Cruises cruise ships?

Marella's passengers are almost exclusively from the U.K., with everything onboard geared to British tastes, from food and drink to stand-up and pub quizzes. Most are over 50, but the age range comes down considerably in the school holidays when competitive pricing and convenient flights from local airports, as well as free kids' clubs, make Marella attractive to families. However, a handful of the line's ships are adults-only and draw an older crowd.

Do I have to dress up on a Marella Cruises cruise?

Not too much. The dress code is casual apart from one dress-to-impress night per seven-day cruise, which can be interpreted as you wish. Tuxedos and ball gowns are a rarity and, in fact, would seem out of place, but people do make an effort on these nights to dress it up.

Is everything free on Marella Cruises cruises?

Not quite. Marella's cruises are fairly inclusive with gratuities and basic drinks included. Meals in select venues are also included. Extra costs include an upgrade to premium wine and spirits, bottled water and specialty coffee, spa treatments, shore excursions and specialty dining.

What are Marella Cruises’s most popular activities?

Marella's ships are packed with activities, which is just how Marella cruisers want it. Among the more popular activities are poolside contests, lively evening entertainment and, on ships that have them, virtual reality games, escape rooms, climbing walls and mini-golf.

Why go with Marella Cruises?

  • Food and entertainment geared to British tastes, from Yorkshire Tea to Marmite
  • Big program of departures from the U.K. with opportunities to create cruise-and-stay packages
  • Excellent value and all-inclusive pricing

Best for: Younger Brits looking for a friendly, activity-packed cruise; families

Not for: Luxury cruisers and culture vultures

Marella Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

canaries cruise

regular cruiser looking for some warmer climes this winter. explorer ship pretty good, food in italian restaurant very good with friendly attentive staff. only used main restaurant twice for breakfast which was just... Read More
User Avatar
garlhamster

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Wonderful cruise

We cruised 4 years ago and wanted to do a different itinerary . The newer upgraded ship was fabulous . Love the size of the ship .The food was great ( don’t miss the fish &chips and the chicken wings at the snack... Read More
User Avatar
Dischultz

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Drop in standards

My wife and I have used Marella cruises for a while now and used the Marella Explorer twice in 2019, having only recently done the Tenerife trip we were very disappointed, firstly a sand storm hit the island's which... Read More
User Avatar
toshede

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Trip of a Lifetime!

My wife & I booked this trip at the last minute and can honestly say "WOW!" Although we had to miss Cambodia due to the virus situation we were blessed to have an overnight stay in Vietnam which turned out... Read More
User Avatar
Ralphy669

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Related Cruises

Marella Discovery

Marella Discovery

519 Reviews
Marella Discovery 2

Marella Discovery 2

292 Reviews
Marella Explorer

Marella Explorer

202 Reviews
Marella Explorer 2

Marella Explorer 2

87 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.