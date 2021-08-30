  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

16 Night
Atlantic SecretsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

11 Night
Three Seas Adventure 2Details

202 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

10 Night
Three Seas Adventure 1Details

202 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

11 Night
Sail The Irish SeaDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

10 Night
Mediterranean ExplorerDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

11 Night
Coastal CharmsDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

14 Night
Atlantic ExplorerDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Discovery

18 Night
Voyage To The TropicsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

10 Night
Three Seas Explorer 2Details

202 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

11 Night
Three Seas Explorer 1Details

202 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

10 Night
Mediterranean MarvelsDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery 2

14 Night
New HorizonsDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery 2

17 Night
Transatlantic DiscoveriesDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

12 Night
Iberian ExplorerDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

16 Night
Transatlantic SunsetsDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Discovery

19 Night
Atlantic DiscoveryDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

12 Night
Icelandic AdventureDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

11 Night
Sailaway To SpainDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

16 Night
Caribbean ExplorerDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 4th August 2021.

