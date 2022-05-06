  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Marella Cruises May 2022 Cruises

May 2022
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Aegean ShoresDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Adriatic ExplorerDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery 2
TUI Discovery 2
Marella Discovery 2

7 Night
Cosmopolitan ClassicsDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Mediterranean MedleyDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Adriatic DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Idyllic ItaliaDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Treasures Of The MediterraneanDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Adriatic AffairDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery 2

7 Night
Discover IberiaDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Sail Three SeasDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery 2

7 Night
Highlights Of The MediterraneanDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
