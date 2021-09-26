  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

AmaWaterways Family Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Show all

£0

£10,000

AmaWaterways Family Cruises

We found you 79 cruises

AmaVerde
AmaVerde

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaBella
AmaBella

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaBella
AmaBella

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast Europe Christmas MarketsDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde
AmaVerde

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Winter 2021/22 with Cunard

Choose Cunard Fare and select one of the following

  • Free car parking
  • Free coach transfers
  • Free on-board spending money
  • Book and Early Saver Fare & enjoy low prices

Cruise118

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube Christmas MarketsDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

AmaWaterways River Cruises

AmaWaterways River Cruises

AmaWaterways Luxury Cruises

AmaWaterways Luxury Cruises

AmaWaterways Family Cruises

AmaWaterways Family Cruises

AmaWaterways Gay &amp; Lesbian Cruises

AmaWaterways Gay & Lesbian Cruises

AmaWaterways Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

AmaWaterways Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

AmaWaterways Singles Cruises

AmaWaterways Singles Cruises

AmaWaterways Cruises for Disabled Passengers

AmaWaterways Cruises for Disabled Passengers

AmaWaterways Senior Cruises

AmaWaterways Senior Cruises

AmaWaterways Gourmet Food Cruises

AmaWaterways Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 17th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.