AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

AmaLucia
AmaLucia (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia
AmaLucia (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Legendary DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Legendary DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Flavors Of Portugal & SpainDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe’s Rivers & CastlesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Danube CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

