Crystal Cruises

624 Reviews
13 Awards
Crystal Cruises

About Crystal Cruises

The high-end luxury line has carved out a niche that offers the amenities and activities associated with larger vessels, as well as top-notch dining and service that are part of an upscale experience.

Find Crystal Cruises

Cancellation Information

Crystal Esprit
Crystal Esprit (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Esprit

7 Night
Seychelles Yachting Serenade

25 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Icons Of The Indian Ocean

323 Reviews
Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De Vivre

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Colors Of The Caribbean

286 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

100 Night
100 Nights Grand Journey: Asia

323 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

12 Night
Bound For Sunshine

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Pearls Of Arabia

323 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Ancient Cultures & Modern Wonders

323 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

140 Night
140 Nights Wild Kingdoms & Exotic Discoveries

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

13 Night
Gulf Gems & Alluring Mumbai

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
New England Immersion

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

19 Night
Falkland Islands & South Georgia To South Africa

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

16 Night
Grand Journey: Southeast Asia, India & The Uae

323 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

15 Night
Dazzling Dubai & Taj Mahal

323 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Red Sea Reverie

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

8 Night
European Gardens & Gateways

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

14 Night
Sanctuaries & Spice Routes

286 Reviews
Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

9 Night
Aegean & Adriatic Antiquities

286 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

14 Night
River Discovery: The Heart Of Seville & Bordeaux

Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Mediterranean Chic

286 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Grand Journey: Australia & Southeast Asia

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Mediterranean Vistas

323 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Expedition Antarctica

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

18 Night
Safaris & Antiquities

286 Reviews
Leaving:Mombasa
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Imperial Palaces & Viking Traditions

323 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Crystal cruise ships?

Its signature longer, more exotic cruises attract an affluent 55-plus crowd, though shorter sailings can skew slightly younger. North American passengers are in the majority, but Crystal takes pains to cater to an international mix of passengers, including a strong Asian contingent -- the ships will provide kimonos as well as bathrobes in accommodations.

You'll also find families on Crystal ships, especially in the summer, as the line has dedicated facilities and comprehensive programming for cruisers ages 3 to 17.

Do I have to dress up on a Crystal cruise?

Yes. Clothing onboard Crystal's ships is dressy, particularly on formal nights. Even on other nights, passengers tend to wear cocktail attire (women) and suits (men). During the day, elegant casual is the rule, and you won't see swimsuits, swimsuit cover-ups/robes, baseball hats or denim cutoff shorts in the dining venues. After 6 p.m. shorts and baseball caps are not permitted anywhere for men or women.

On Black Tie Optional nights, held on cruises longer than seven days, men generally wear a dark suit with tie or a tuxedo; for women, it means a formal cocktail dress, evening gown or dressy evening separates. On the evening of the company's themed party, Crystal White Extravaganza, suggested dress is -- you guessed it -- white.

Is everything free on Crystal cruises?

Almost everything is included in the base for a Crystal cruise, including gratuities, unlimited internet, sodas, fine wines, champagnes, premium spirits and specialty coffees, as well as room service. Specialty dining, including Umi Uma by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, is free for one reservation per passenger (must be booked pre-cruise); repeat reservations carry a $30 per person fee unless you are sailing in Penthouse category accommodations.

There are complimentary Crystal Adventures shore excursions on the yacht expedition sailings, but you'll have to pay extra for all other excursions, spa and beauty treatments, laundry and dry cleaning.

What are Crystal’s most popular activities?

Among the most popular activities onboard a Crystal ship are those that involve education of some sort, whether it be how to design a webpage, learning about food and wine, or listening to a guest lecturer talk about history, music or film. At the same time, Crystal's passengers faithfully flock to cruise traditions, such elegant afternoon tea, paddle tennis sessions, nights in the casino and activities like bingo and napkin folding.

Its inventive and diverse shore excursions tend to empty the ships in port. In addition to the more conventional shore excursions, the company pioneered programs providing its affluent passengers with service and donation opportunities to give back to the destinations they visit, and the complimentary You Care, We Care excursions typically fill up very quickly.

Why go with Crystal?

  • Choice of oceangoing cruise ships, intimate yacht or expedition vessel
  • Outstanding dining with plenty of choice on all ships
  • One of the best passenger-to-staff, passenger-to-space ratios

Best for: Luxury-loving couples seeking a variety of enriching sea day activities, varied gourmet dining and lounge-style entertainment

Not for: Luxe cruisers expecting huge entry-level cabins, rowdy partiers

Crystal Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Summary crystal symphony pacific coast Jan. 2020

I wish to provide my personal thoughts on a 8 day cruise. As for my background I am in my 70's with 20 cruises in the last 4 years 10 on 6 star lines Silver Sea, Seabourn and Oceana. First the pros for the Symphony... Read More
User Avatar
cruiser#2

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We had a great cruise on the Serenity

We had a great cruise on the Serenity from Miami to Los Angeles. This was the first leg of the 2020 World Cruise. Food and wine are an important part of cruising for us. We found the food to be very good to... Read More
User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We Jumped Ship In Cabo!

After 55 cruises, the Crystal Serenity was such a unsatisfactory cruise, we made arrangements to get off the ship in Cabo San Lucas and fly home. Yes we left. This was the first leg of the world cruise and we found... Read More
User Avatar
alwaysonaship

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Not worth the price

Too expensive for what you got.food was good, service was good. Shore excursions were expensive and poorly done. Complaints to the excursion desk were blown off. Not much to do on sea days or in down hours. Okay,... Read More
User Avatar
Piatravelgal

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

