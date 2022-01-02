  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Crystal January 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

January 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Crystal Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Crystal Esprit
Crystal Esprit (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Esprit

7 Night
Seychelles Yachting SerenadeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

100 Night
100 Nights Grand Journey: AsiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Grand Journey: Australia & Southeast AsiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Expedition AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Discover Portugal this Summer

Book your 2021 Douro river cruise risk-free today

  • Save up to £1,400 per couple
  • Unlimited FREE drinks on board
  • Small ship river cruises with spacious surroundings
  • ABTA & ATOL protected with flexible booking available

Emerald Waterways

Crystal Serenity

12 Night
Captivating CaribbeanDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

13 Night
Remarkable Reefs & CulturesDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

19 Night
Falklands, South Georgia & Antarctic Wildlife ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Serenity

16 Night
Passage Between Two SeasDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Grand Journey: Lands Down UnderDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
New Zealand AllureDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

28 Night
Grand Journey: Caribbean & Panama CanalDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2022 Cruises

Carnival January 2022 Cruises

Celebrity January 2022 Cruises

Celebrity January 2022 Cruises

Cunard January 2022 Cruises

Cunard January 2022 Cruises

Disney January 2022 Cruises

Disney January 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2022 Cruises

Princess January 2022 Cruises

Princess January 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas January 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas January 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2022 Cruises

Seabourn January 2022 Cruises

Seabourn January 2022 Cruises

Silversea January 2022 Cruises

Silversea January 2022 Cruises

Windstar January 2022 Cruises

Windstar January 2022 Cruises

Costa January 2022 Cruises

Costa January 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2022 Cruises

Oceania January 2022 Cruises

Oceania January 2022 Cruises

MSC January 2022 Cruises

MSC January 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises January 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises January 2022 Cruises

Ponant January 2022 Cruises

Ponant January 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.