Not everything is included on an Aqua Expeditions sailing, but quite a bit is. Fares include all meals, nonalcoholic drinks, selected wines and beers, all excursions, lectures, sightseeing entrance costs and, in most cases, transport to and from the ship. Additional costs (all of which can be paid in U.S. dollars by credit card) might include cocktails and some wine/beer, boutique purchases and spa services. Gratuities are also extra. They must be paid in cash, and the recommended amount ranges from $20 to $30 per passenger, per day, for the crew and $7 to $10 per passenger, per day, for the guides.