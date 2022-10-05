  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Aqua Expeditions October 2022 Cruises

Filters

October 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Aria Amazon
Aria Amazon (Photo: Aqua Expeditions)

10 Night
Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Aqua Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Aria Amazon
Aria Amazon (Photo: Aqua Expeditions)

14 Night
Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Aqua Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Free Onboard Spend with Princess Cruises

Hurry, don’t miss out on 2021 & 2022 itineraries

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £287pp
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2022 Cruises

Carnival October 2022 Cruises

Celebrity October 2022 Cruises

Celebrity October 2022 Cruises

Fred. Olsen October 2022 Cruises

Fred. Olsen October 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2022 Cruises

Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2022 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2022 Cruises

Windstar October 2022 Cruises

Windstar October 2022 Cruises

Costa October 2022 Cruises

Costa October 2022 Cruises

Sea Cloud October 2022 Cruises

Sea Cloud October 2022 Cruises

MSC October 2022 Cruises

MSC October 2022 Cruises

Azamara October 2022 Cruises

Azamara October 2022 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises October 2022 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises October 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2022 Cruises

Ponant October 2022 Cruises

Ponant October 2022 Cruises

Emerald Cruises October 2022 Cruises

Emerald Cruises October 2022 Cruises

Crystal River October 2022 Cruises

Crystal River October 2022 Cruises

U River Cruises October 2022 Cruises

U River Cruises October 2022 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2022 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.