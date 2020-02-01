Do I have to dress up on a Ponant cruise?

European and Americans who have sailed on the cruise line's intimate, upscale ships love the line for its social atmosphere and Mediterranean and exotic itineraries. Good value for money for an upmarket experience with a strong French influence.

Not for: Those who don't enjoy traveling with an international crowd or who adore casinos and a wide choice of entertainment and dining

Best for: Luxury expedition travelers, Francophiles and those who would like to sail their own yachts to exotic destinations

While sailing, passengers choose their own activities as they feel moved. Many head for the heated seawater pool or the solarium and relax in the hammam. Ponant ships have no casinos but do have comfortable lounges where cruisers often sit to read and chat. In the evenings there is music or cabaret in the theater.

As elegant as it is, Ponant is an expedition line, so the destination is the center of activities, with presentations from naturalists and various experts enhancing the shore excursions. Lectures are offered separately in French and English.

The cruise fare includes all dining on board, beverages at all times (mineral water, soft drinks, wine, beer, Henri Abele Brut Champagne, spirits, coffee, tea), unlimited Wi-Fi and port taxes.

No. One difference between Ponant's cruises and those of other upscale lines is that the onboard pricing is more a la carte. You will pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, spa and beauty services and other amenities and services, with varying policies for people booking in different countries.

We'd say yes. Though there isn't a specific dress code, you'll be uncomfortable if you don't show up for dinner in country club casual dress at the bare minimum. The French passengers generally wear chic designer clothing, high heels for women and jackets and ties for men. The dress code by day is casual, but you won't see shorts, jeans or T-shirts in the evening. Each sailing also hosts one or two gala dinners, where the line recommends a formal cocktail dress or dark suit.

Do I have to dress up on a Ponant cruise?

With the bilingual staff fluent in French and English, the passenger mix is strongly French and European, although a small, but growing number of North Americans are finding the line. The average age on a Ponant cruise is early 60s, and most passengers are married and college educated. There are some designated family-friendly cruises, and the line does offer special rates for kids up to age 17 traveling with their parents, but, in general, you will not find many kids onboard.

Background: We were on Le Soleal for a 20 day cruise that turned out to be 24 days due to a precautionary 14 day CV19 quarantine. Originally scheduled to go from Argentina to Tahiti with stops throughout the South...

Day 7 of our Ponant “Luxury” cruise. Today they told us that, because of maintenance, there will be no water on board from 2pm until 5pm. Typical of this remodel cruise. But first things first….DO NOT, EVER...

I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant. From first contact with Ponant’s...

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the...

