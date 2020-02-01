  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Ponant Cruises

339 Reviews
6 Awards
Ponant

About Ponant Cruises

European and Americans who have sailed on the cruise line's intimate, upscale ships love the line for its social atmosphere and Mediterranean and exotic itineraries. Good value for money for an upmarket experience with a strong French influence.

  • More about Ponant

  • Who goes on Ponant cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Ponant cruise?

Find Ponant Cruises

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

9 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Muscat
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bellot

12 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Dumont d'Urville

12 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal

13 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

12 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

11 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Otaru
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

11 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bellot

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Ponta Delgada
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ponant Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Ponant cruise ships?

With the bilingual staff fluent in French and English, the passenger mix is strongly French and European, although a small, but growing number of North Americans are finding the line. The average age on a Ponant cruise is early 60s, and most passengers are married and college educated. There are some designated family-friendly cruises, and the line does offer special rates for kids up to age 17 traveling with their parents, but, in general, you will not find many kids onboard.

Do I have to dress up on a Ponant cruise?

We'd say yes. Though there isn't a specific dress code, you'll be uncomfortable if you don't show up for dinner in country club casual dress at the bare minimum. The French passengers generally wear chic designer clothing, high heels for women and jackets and ties for men. The dress code by day is casual, but you won't see shorts, jeans or T-shirts in the evening. Each sailing also hosts one or two gala dinners, where the line recommends a formal cocktail dress or dark suit.

Is everything free on Ponant cruises?

No. One difference between Ponant's cruises and those of other upscale lines is that the onboard pricing is more a la carte. You will pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, spa and beauty services and other amenities and services, with varying policies for people booking in different countries.

The cruise fare includes all dining on board, beverages at all times (mineral water, soft drinks, wine, beer, Henri Abele Brut Champagne, spirits, coffee, tea), unlimited Wi-Fi and port taxes.

What are Ponant’s most popular activities?

As elegant as it is, Ponant is an expedition line, so the destination is the center of activities, with presentations from naturalists and various experts enhancing the shore excursions. Lectures are offered separately in French and English.

While sailing, passengers choose their own activities as they feel moved. Many head for the heated seawater pool or the solarium and relax in the hammam. Ponant ships have no casinos but do have comfortable lounges where cruisers often sit to read and chat. In the evenings there is music or cabaret in the theater.

Why go with Ponant?

  • Intimate ships with elegant, yet casual onboard atmosphere.
  • Authentic French cuisine cooked by French chefs.
  • Offers sailings to exotic destinations around the world.

Best for: Luxury expedition travelers, Francophiles and those who would like to sail their own yachts to exotic destinations

Not for: Those who don't enjoy traveling with an international crowd or who adore casinos and a wide choice of entertainment and dining

Ponant Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Pleasant but not luxurious

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the... Read More
User Avatar
vistaman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

SIMPLY OUTSTANDING

I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant. From first contact with Ponant’s... Read More
User Avatar
Richard 1963

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Horrible Ocean Remodel Cruise

Day 7 of our Ponant “Luxury” cruise. Today they told us that, because of maintenance, there will be no water on board from 2pm until 5pm. Typical of this remodel cruise. But first things first….DO NOT, EVER... Read More
User Avatar
TomAtAlki

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

The “Captain of the Year”

Background: We were on Le Soleal for a 20 day cruise that turned out to be 24 days due to a precautionary 14 day CV19 quarantine. Originally scheduled to go from Argentina to Tahiti with stops throughout the South... Read More
User Avatar
seaproponent

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

