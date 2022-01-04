  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Ponant January 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

January 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Ponant
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

9 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Champlain
Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)
Le Champlain

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

New Princess Cruises Price Drops!

2021 & 2022 now available to book

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £474pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Le Bellot

12 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Champlain

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Le Champlain

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bellot

9 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Muscat
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Dumont d'Urville

8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2022 Cruises

Carnival January 2022 Cruises

Celebrity January 2022 Cruises

Celebrity January 2022 Cruises

Crystal January 2022 Cruises

Crystal January 2022 Cruises

Cunard January 2022 Cruises

Cunard January 2022 Cruises

Disney January 2022 Cruises

Disney January 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2022 Cruises

Princess January 2022 Cruises

Princess January 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas January 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas January 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2022 Cruises

Seabourn January 2022 Cruises

Seabourn January 2022 Cruises

Silversea January 2022 Cruises

Silversea January 2022 Cruises

Windstar January 2022 Cruises

Windstar January 2022 Cruises

Costa January 2022 Cruises

Costa January 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2022 Cruises

Oceania January 2022 Cruises

Oceania January 2022 Cruises

MSC January 2022 Cruises

MSC January 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises January 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises January 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.