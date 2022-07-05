  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Ponant July 2022 Cruises

July 2022
Cancellation Information
Le Champlain
Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)
Le Champlain

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Dumont d'Urville
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Dumont d'Urville

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Dumont d'Urville
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Dumont d'Urville

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

8 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral

13 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Commandant Charcot

15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Jacques Cartier

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
