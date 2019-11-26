  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Oberoi Group Cruises

3 Reviews
Oberoi Group

About Oberoi Group Cruises

Delhi-based Oberoi Group, which was founded in 1934, is a multibusiness conglomerate with hotel, air, tour, car and cruise operations. Oberoi's cruise division operates small, luxury river boats on the Nile River and in India.

Oberoi Group Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Oberoi Group cruise ships?

Expect a contingent of international retirees and baby boomers with both the time and the funds to pamper themselves in luxurious surroundings as they explore the Nile in Egypt or the Kerala region of India. The onboard ambiance is one of genteel elegance. Passengers can bring children, but there are no facilities specifically for them on any of the boats and families are an uncommon sight.

Do I have to dress up on a Oberoi Group cruise?

Yes, but how formal varies by boat. Generally speaking, dress onboard all the boats is casual during the day and "country club casual" in the evenings. One of the ships, Oberoi Philae, has a more formal atmosphere for dinner, with fine china, crystal and crisp white linens, and appropriate attire is required.

Is everything free on Oberoi Group cruises?

No, but a fair amount is. Each voyage is inclusive of shore excursions, meals, Wi-Fi, entertainment and enrichment programs, and coffee and tea-makers in staterooms. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the cruise tariff and must be purchased separately. Gratuities are also extra.

What are Oberoi Group’s most popular activities?

Passengers want, and can expect, full immersion into the destinations visited, with tours to ancient wonders, visits to small villages and performances from local entertainers. The optional theme nights (Egyptian dress, black and white, etc.) are popular, as well.

Why go with Oberoi Group?

  • Luxurious surroundings
  • Elegant, pampering service and award-winning dining
  • Included shore excursions and enrichment
  • Balconied staterooms on one vessel, swimming pools on two

Best for: Mature, highbrow luxury cruisers looking for something new

Not for: Budget travelers and Type A's who find going with the flow difficult

Oberoi Group Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Beautiful River ship, Good Service & Food

Sailed southward (upriver) in Master Suite D06 on port side of ship. Overall excellent boat, service & food. Boat Manager Mahmoud Nourelden was ever-present overseeing things (I'm not sure he ever slept).... Read More
User Avatar
USMA74

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

JUST PERFECT IN EVERY WAY

We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous. From the delicious coffee machine, to the wonderful shower, sitting room, lots of storage and just the... Read More
User Avatar
lynnbrewer

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Oberoi Zahra Nile River Cruise

I chose this cruise as part of a cruise/tour booked with Memphis Tours. Since it was a 'slow' season cruise, there was 3 to 1 crew to passengers, and we were all made to feel incredibly special. Food was... Read More
User Avatar
5353

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

