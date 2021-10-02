Do I have to dress up on a Pandaw cruise?

Pandaw spearheaded small ship cruising in Asian destinations and one of the only lines offering sailings in remote areas, such as the Upper Chindwin in Myanmar (Burma) and the Upper Mekong in Laos. The line's river vessels replicate the traditional brass and teak ships of the old Irrawaddy Flotilla Company. The line is known for its " go with the flow " vibe.

Not for: Big-ship cruisers for whom the ship is the main draw, and anyone with mobility issues

From its earliest days, the Pandaw concept has been deeply rooted in discovering local culture and history. Among the most popular activities are the daily briefings, countryside walks, jungle speedboat and ox cart rides, and cultural performances. Onboard cooking demonstrations usually draw an audience but, generally speaking, most passengers prefer to spend their time sitting outside, on the promenade decks relaxing and socializing.

Almost. Pandaw offers a mostly inclusive experience -- all bottled water, soft drinks, juices, tea, coffee and locally produced beer and spirits are included. Daily shore excursions (followed by a complimentary shoe cleaning service) and all meals are included in the cruise fares, as well. Wines and imported spirits are available at an additional cost. Tips are also extra.

No. The atmosphere is informal and relaxed, and the main requirement is for passengers to dress for comfort. Most people change for dinner, but again the emphasis is on casual rather than chic attire. Layers and long sleeves are needed to sit out on the deck at night.

Pandaw primarily attracts mature and well-traveled people, all sharing a sense of adventure. Most are from the U.S., U.K., Australia and mainland Europe, and friendships develop quickly over shared experiences and the ships' intimate atmosphere.

As previous very happy Pandaw clients, when the opportunity arose to cruise the Ganges we jumped at it. Did not comparison shop or explore other options such was our faith in Pandaw. First mistake on our part....

Third Pandaw cruise after Irrawaddy & Mekong & very disappointing but we were forewarned after many bad reviews. All 19 pax were return custom & we departed in KATHA PANDAW on one engine which precluded us...

Pandaw is an excellent company and the Ganges has more to offer in the way of palaces, temples and ancient ruins than any other river in Asia. We knew that the ship would actually be run by an Indian management...

Fascinating, if at times fraught, cruise through over 2000 years of history.

A 14-day river cruise on the Ganges from Varanasi to Kolkata aboard a luxury shallow-bottomed river boat with fascinating daily excursions - if only! We had signed up for an "adventurous expedition" and were to...

