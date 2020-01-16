Do I have to dress up on a Scenic cruise?

Founded in 1987, Australia-based Scenic expanded into cruising in 2008 and today offers an upscale river and ocean experience in contemporary surroundings with butler service in every cabin. Scenic is the luxury sister of Emerald Waterways; it calls its vessels Space-Ships to emphasize a higher-than-usual space-to-passenger ratio.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer

Scenic cruisers want to be ashore as much as possible and the daily excursions are always busy; many enjoy the active options such as a 25-mile bike ride. Evening options are also popular, including the once-per-cruise Scenic Sundowners, which offer a cultural experience exclusively for Scenic passengers. More independent-minded cruisers appreciate the line's GPS devices, which offer a variety of suggested walking tours and background info.

Just about. Scenic cruises are fully all-inclusive trips, with fares covering meals, an open bar throughout the day, restocked mini-bars in cabins, gratuities, butler service, shore excursions and Wi-Fi. Use of e-bikes in select ports is also included in the fare.

A little. Ships have a stylish but friendly and relaxed vibe. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate. Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, albeit even this tends to be smarter casual, rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Do I have to dress up on a Scenic cruise?

Scenic attracts a well-traveled, somewhat affluent crowd of passengers. The company markets its cruises only in English-speaking countries and about 40 percent of a ship's typical passenger complement is Australian, with the rest predominantly made up of travelers from the U.S., Canada and U.K. Most are 55 or older.

Everything was top-notch about this cruise. The service was impeccable: everyone, and I mean everyone, treated you like the special customer you want to be, including much of the staff learning your name from the...

The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy The ship and...

Our time in Myanmar was fantastic. Having a day in Yangon prior to the tour was beneficial and we were rested and saw some different sites to those included. The hotels prior to and after the cruise were...

We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021 .