Scenic Cruises

1,364 Reviews
10 Awards
Scenic

About Scenic Cruises

Founded in 1987, Australia-based Scenic expanded into cruising in 2008 and today offers an upscale river and ocean experience in contemporary surroundings with butler service in every cabin. Scenic is the luxury sister of Emerald Waterways; it calls its vessels Space-Ships to emphasize a higher-than-usual space-to-passenger ratio.

  • More about Scenic

  • Who goes on Scenic cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Scenic cruise?

Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Wild Scotland & The HebrideansDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Opal

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Danube Christmas MarketsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Pearl

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Opal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jewel

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Sapphire

10 Night
Idyllic Rhône With ParisDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Tarascon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

18 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland IslandsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica In Depth & Taste Of Argentina & BrazilDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

20 Night
Antarctica In Depth With Patagonian AdventureDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

26 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands & Taste Of Argentina & BrazilDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jade

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Amber

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jasper

11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jade

7 Night
Gems Of The Danube With Dame Darcey BussellDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Scenic cruise ships?

Scenic attracts a well-traveled, somewhat affluent crowd of passengers. The company markets its cruises only in English-speaking countries and about 40 percent of a ship's typical passenger complement is Australian, with the rest predominantly made up of travelers from the U.S., Canada and U.K. Most are 55 or older.

Do I have to dress up on a Scenic cruise?

A little. Ships have a stylish but friendly and relaxed vibe. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate. Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, albeit even this tends to be smarter casual, rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Is everything free on Scenic cruises?

Just about. Scenic cruises are fully all-inclusive trips, with fares covering meals, an open bar throughout the day, restocked mini-bars in cabins, gratuities, butler service, shore excursions and Wi-Fi. Use of e-bikes in select ports is also included in the fare.

What are Scenic’s most popular activities?

Scenic cruisers want to be ashore as much as possible and the daily excursions are always busy; many enjoy the active options such as a 25-mile bike ride. Evening options are also popular, including the once-per-cruise Scenic Sundowners, which offer a cultural experience exclusively for Scenic passengers. More independent-minded cruisers appreciate the line's GPS devices, which offer a variety of suggested walking tours and background info.

Onboard, cruisers prefer to relax and chat with new friends.

Why go with Scenic?

  • Europe and Asia luxury river cruises for Aussies, Brits, Americans and Canadians
  • Itineraries in Europe, Russia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar
  • Butlers for every passenger, complimentary shore excursions, drinks all day, tips and more
  • "Space ships" feature Scenic Sun Lounge balconies

Best for: Mature luxury cruisers

Not for: Budget cruisers, families and late-night party animals

Scenic Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Mekong River with Scenic Spirit

We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of... Read More
User Avatar
Andrejs

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Myanmar and Irrawaddy Cruise

Our time in Myanmar was fantastic. Having a day in Yangon prior to the tour was beneficial and we were rested and saw some different sites to those included. The hotels prior to and after the cruise were... Read More
User Avatar
Robyn Mac

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

11 Feb 20 to 18 Feb 20

The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy The ship and... Read More
User Avatar
graeme fitzsimmons

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

5-star perfection!

Everything was top-notch about this cruise. The service was impeccable: everyone, and I mean everyone, treated you like the special customer you want to be, including much of the staff learning your name from the... Read More
User Avatar
WashougalGuy

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

