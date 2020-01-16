Who goes on Scenic cruise ships?
Scenic attracts a well-traveled, somewhat affluent crowd of passengers. The company markets its cruises only in English-speaking countries and about 40 percent of a ship's typical passenger complement is Australian, with the rest predominantly made up of travelers from the U.S., Canada and U.K. Most are 55 or older.
Do I have to dress up on a Scenic cruise?
A little. Ships have a stylish but friendly and relaxed vibe. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate. Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, albeit even this tends to be smarter casual, rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.
Is everything free on Scenic cruises?
Just about. Scenic cruises are fully all-inclusive trips, with fares covering meals, an open bar throughout the day, restocked mini-bars in cabins, gratuities, butler service, shore excursions and Wi-Fi. Use of e-bikes in select ports is also included in the fare.
What are Scenic’s most popular activities?
Scenic cruisers want to be ashore as much as possible and the daily excursions are always busy; many enjoy the active options such as a 25-mile bike ride. Evening options are also popular, including the once-per-cruise Scenic Sundowners, which offer a cultural experience exclusively for Scenic passengers. More independent-minded cruisers appreciate the line's GPS devices, which offer a variety of suggested walking tours and background info.
Onboard, cruisers prefer to relax and chat with new friends.
Why go with Scenic?
- Europe and Asia luxury river cruises for Aussies, Brits, Americans and Canadians
- Itineraries in Europe, Russia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar
- Butlers for every passenger, complimentary shore excursions, drinks all day, tips and more
- "Space ships" feature Scenic Sun Lounge balconies
Best for: Mature luxury cruisers
Not for: Budget cruisers, families and late-night party animals