  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Scenic July 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Scenic
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Gem

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Tsar

14 Night
Jewels Of RussiaDetails

30 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With MadridDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Tsar

14 Night
Jewels Of RussiaDetails

30 Reviews
Leaving:Moscow
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2021 Cruises

Carnival July 2021 Cruises

Celebrity July 2021 Cruises

Celebrity July 2021 Cruises

Disney July 2021 Cruises

Disney July 2021 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas July 2021 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas July 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2021 Cruises

Seabourn July 2021 Cruises

Seabourn July 2021 Cruises

Star Clippers July 2021 Cruises

Star Clippers July 2021 Cruises

Windstar July 2021 Cruises

Windstar July 2021 Cruises

Costa July 2021 Cruises

Costa July 2021 Cruises

Uniworld July 2021 Cruises

Uniworld July 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2021 Cruises

MSC July 2021 Cruises

MSC July 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2021 Cruises

AIDA July 2021 Cruises

AIDA July 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2021 Cruises

Ponant July 2021 Cruises

Ponant July 2021 Cruises

CroisiEurope July 2021 Cruises

CroisiEurope July 2021 Cruises

Emerald July 2021 Cruises

Emerald July 2021 Cruises

APT July 2021 Cruises

APT July 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.