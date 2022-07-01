  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Scenic July 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Scenic
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Arctic In DepthDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Gem

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Gem

7 Night
Highlights Of Normandy & The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Tsar

14 Night
Jewels Of RussiaDetails

30 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With MadridDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Sapphire

7 Night
Idyllic RhôneDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2022 Cruises

Carnival July 2022 Cruises

Celebrity July 2022 Cruises

Celebrity July 2022 Cruises

Cunard July 2022 Cruises

Cunard July 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2022 Cruises

Princess July 2022 Cruises

Princess July 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2022 Cruises

Seabourn July 2022 Cruises

Seabourn July 2022 Cruises

Silversea July 2022 Cruises

Silversea July 2022 Cruises

Windstar July 2022 Cruises

Windstar July 2022 Cruises

Costa July 2022 Cruises

Costa July 2022 Cruises

Viking River July 2022 Cruises

Viking River July 2022 Cruises

Uniworld July 2022 Cruises

Uniworld July 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2022 Cruises

MSC July 2022 Cruises

MSC July 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises July 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises July 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.