Metropolitan Touring Cruises

22 Reviews
Metropolitan Touring

About Metropolitan Touring Cruises

Metropolitan Touring's three Galapagos-based ships -- the 90-passenger Santa Cruz II, the 40-passenger Isabella II and the 48-passenger La Pinta -- toe the line between expedition and comfort cruising. Passengers are sociable and have an obvious affinity for nature.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Santa Cruz II
Santa Cruz II
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Metropolitan Touring Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Metropolitan Touring cruise ships?

From September through May, Metropolitan Touring attracts an extremely well-traveled, well-educated baby boomer and older crowd. Passengers are sociable and have an obvious affinity for nature. During the summer months, families materialize.

Two of the line's ships cater predominantly to English-speaking passengers drawn from the U.S., Australia and the U.K., though there may be a mix of multilingual Europeans. The larger ship attracts a more international crowd, including Spanish and Ecuadorians, and is the only ship with special family programming (kids' meal times, dedicated shore excursions and a kids' room).

Do I have to dress up on a Metropolitan Touring cruise?

No. The ships maintain a relaxed onboard atmosphere; there is no dress code and no need to dress for dinner. Comfortable and casual is the order of the day, and passengers are just asked to wear dry clothes in the restaurant. Instead of packing for dinner, pack for the expedition-style activities and for the weather.

Is everything free on Metropolitan Touring cruises?

No. Meals, soft drinks, excursions and the use of snorkelling equipment are included. Extra costs include alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, wet suit rental and tips.

What are Metropolitan Touring’s most popular activities?

With some of the most unusual wildlife in the world, shore excursions and up-close wildlife spotting are the unforgettable highlights of a Galapagos cruise. Onboard, passengers fill the lounge for briefings given by naturalists or showings of BBC documentaries. Otherwise, when not ashore, people tend to relax and chat in the lounge or on the sun deck.

Why go with Metropolitan Touring?

  • Galapagos experts since 1953
  • Level III naturalists (the best) bring islands to life
  • Family programming

Best for: Active couples, singles and families with a keen interest in soft adventure

Not for: Luxury cruisers, people looking for a relaxing getaway and anyone with serious mobility issues

Metropolitan Touring Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing Adventure Cruise

We were met a the airport and took a motor coach ride to a dock where panga's (inflatable boats) took us to the ship. The embarkation was quick and easy. Our room was very spacious with a large window, closet, and...
User Avatar
smiller866

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Interesting policy on locks, big showers, more good than bad

The other reviews tell almost all you need to know. I just wanted to add a couple of comments. 1. There are not locks on cabins doors when you are not in the room, it's company policy and was very strange to...
User Avatar
recentretiree2017

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful ship and crew, not so wonderful itinerary

My husband and I and our three teen-aged boys recently returned from a spring break trip on the Santa Cruz II, Western Itinerary. We thoroughly enjoyed the Santa Cruz II. Everything was clean and modern. The...
User Avatar
TMLMJ

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Onboard Santa Cruz II -- 7-day Eastern Route of the Galapagos Islands

My husband I and were onboard Santa Cruz II at the end of February for a 7-day, adventure-filled island hopping in the Galapagos Islands. I booked this trip through Metropolitan Touring online. This ship can...
User Avatar
AvgMom2

10+ Cruises

