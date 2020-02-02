  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Disney Cruises

2,242 Reviews
9 Awards
Disney Cruise Line

About Disney Cruises

An extension of the superb experience on land, Disney Cruise Line offers some of the most family-friendly cruise ships at sea, with opportunities to meet princesses or Mickey and the gang, while also offering adult-friendly experiences. Pricing is at a premium.

  • More about Disney Cruise Line

  • Who goes on Disney cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Disney cruise?

Find Disney Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Disney Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

7 Night
British Isles Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

7 Night
Northern Europe Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Fantasy
Disney Fantasy (Photo: Disney)
Disney Fantasy

3 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

436 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Disney Magic

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise From BarcelonaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise From BarcelonaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

11 Night
Norway Iceland And Scotland Cruise From Copenhagen Ending In DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Disney Magic

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise From BarcelonaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Dream

4 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Alaskan Cruise From VancouverDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Fantasy

7 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Eastern Caribbean Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

436 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

8 Night
Mediterranean With Greek Isles Cruise From Civitavecchia Details

498 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From Miami With Marvel Day At SeaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Dream

4 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

6 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

4 Night
Pacific Coast Cruise From Vancouver Ending In San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Alaskan Cruise From VancouverDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Fantasy

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

436 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

5 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

6 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From GalvestonDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

4 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

3 Night
Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Fantasy

7 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Western Caribbean Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

436 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Disney Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Disney cruise ships?

Most of your fellow passengers will be families and multigenerational groups, but you'll also find a sprinkling of honeymooners and couples without children (especially on Alaska itineraries) who appreciate the oversized staterooms and underutilized adults-only areas.

It's important to know that Disney's load factor is the highest in the industry (remember: lots of kids), so a 2,500-passenger ship may, in fact, be carrying 4,000.

Do I have to dress up on a Disney cruise?

Most of the time, no, but there are optional formal and semiformal nights when most people do go dressier. Also, expect the kids to want to dress up -- as pirates, princesses and other Disney characters. During the day, the dress code is always casual; at night it's usually the same, though you can't wear swimwear and tank tops in the dining rooms, but you can wear jeans or shorts. On the optional formal and semiformal night, you'll find many people glitzing it up.

Is everything free on Disney cruises?

No. Cruise fares cover meals in the main dining rooms and buffet, soft drinks served at meals and at each ship's beverage station in the buffet and on the pool deck, character meet and greets, and Youth Club activities, big stage production shows and showings of first-run as well as classic Disney movies.

Additional costs include: shore excursions, Wi-Fi, laundry, spa and salon services, babysitting in the ships' nurseries, onboard photography service, alcoholic beverages and specialty dining venues: Palo (on all ships) and Remy (on Dream and Fantasy).

What are Disney’s most popular activities?

The most popular activities on a Disney cruise ship vary by age. Kids (and their parents) love being able to interact with Disney characters in a much smaller environment than the theme parks; characters may call kids by name during the cruise and there are scheduled meet-and-greet sessions on the ship and the private island. On two ships, kids and adults alike flock to the AquaDuck, the first-ever water coaster on a cruise ship, and cruisers of all ages love hanging out poolside, as well as the festive deck parties and once-per-cruise fireworks found on all ships.

Adults like the adults-only spaces, including pools, sun decks and bars (varies by ship).

Why go with Disney?

  • Family-friendly cruises with roomier-than-average staterooms
  • Nostalgic ships offer elegance with subtle nods to Disney
  • Most Caribbean itineraries stop at the line's private island Castaway Cay

Best for: Disney fanatics, both with and without kids, who love the pixie dust and entertainment options -- and will pay a premium for it

Not for: Adults looking for a kid-free getaway, families looking for a budget vacation or anyone who can't stomach constant Disney branding

Featured News

1
New Disney Cruise Ship to Debut A Suite in a Funnel
3
Disney Wish to Feature First Disney Attraction at Sea, New Restaurants
Disney Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Overall good experience

In general I think Disney does a terrific job of embarkation and disembarkation compared to other cruise lines I’ve experienced. There is a line to stand in to get your initial embarkation “ticket”, and the... Read More
User Avatar
Suzanne1947

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

First-time Disney cruisers - AMAZING!

My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is... Read More
User Avatar
Bdshoward

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Amazing solo Disney cruise!!!!

Embarkation went very smoothly. The line was constantly moving, and a cast member gave out forms to fill out in line to cut down on waiting time (have a working pen with you). Security screening was quick (get rid... Read More
User Avatar
mindyschocolate

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Magic lived up to its name.

I normally don’t like cruises but my boyfriend convinced me to go on a Disney cruise with him. And I got to say, it was wonderful. I loved the shows and free events and the food. The only cruise line I would ever... Read More
User Avatar
MuseAshe

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Related Cruises

Disney Magic

Disney Magic

498 Reviews
Disney Wonder

Disney Wonder

592 Reviews
Disney Dream

Disney Dream

748 Reviews
Disney Fantasy

Disney Fantasy

436 Reviews
Disney Wish

Disney Wish

Disney II

Disney II

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.