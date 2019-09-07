Who goes on Fred. Olsen cruise ships?
Fred. Olsen appeals mainly to Brits over 65, with entertainment and activities geared to this demographic. A smattering of North Americans can also be found onboard, and in summer, multigenerational families are encouraged to join cruises operating in the school holidays.
Cruisers who choose Fred. Olsen want comfort rather than glitz and are not overfussed about fripperies like balcony cabins, butler service and multiple dining choices. The friendly atmosphere onboard also means a lot of solo travelers are attracted to the line.
Do I have to dress up on a Fred. Olsen cruise?
Yes, there is a dress code. Most evenings are smart-casual, which means collared shirts and chinos or smart jeans for men and dresses or separates for ladies -- just no shorts, sleeveless T-shirts or tracksuits.
Formal nights -- usually one per cruise -- require black tie or black suit and tie for men (and the tie rule is enforced in the dining room!) and cocktail or long dresses for ladies. There are also occasional theme nights, like a red, white and blue British night.
Is everything free on Fred. Olsen cruises?
No. Drinks, crew tips, spa treatments, some exercise classes, specialty restaurants, the formal afternoon tea and excursions cost extra.
What are Fred. Olsen’s most popular activities?
Passengers on Fred. Olsen tend to be traditional, so classic cruise activities, including quizzes and lectures, bridge lessons and tournaments, and arts and crafts sessions, are, by far, the most popular. Dancing is also in demand, with gentlemen dance hosts onboard and regular ballroom and Latin American sessions.
Why go with Fred. Olsen?
- Midsized, midpriced classic ships with onboard activities geared to British tastes
- Departures from a wide variety of U.K. ports to destinations worldwide
- Known for the friendliness of the mainly Filipino crew
Best for: Mature, budget-minded Brits who don't need brand-new ships to keep them happy
Not for: Party animals, anyone looking for cruising's latest and greatest high-energy activities