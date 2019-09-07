  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Fred. Olsen Cruises

416 Reviews
7 Awards
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Message from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

At Fred. Olsen, showcasing this wonderful world to our guests is at the heart of everything we do. We can't do that right now, so in the meantime we are working hard to ensure we are ready to welcome you back on board when the time is right. We are proud of our small ships, and know you love them too. We've always said 'It's all about the people' and that is more true now than ever before – we're in this together, so please look out for each other. We can't wait to show you the world again very soon.

Peter Deer

Managing Director

Peter Deer

Peter Deer

Managing Director

About Fred. Olsen Cruises

A family business since 1948, Norwegian-owned Fred. Olsen Cruises caters mainly to mature Brits, offering midsized ships sailing from U.K. ports as well as fly-cruises all over the world. The line is known for its classic style of cruising, with a fashionable but unflashy atmosphere.

Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

5 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

10 Night
Mystery CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

12 Night
Baltic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

9 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

5 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

2 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

7 Night
Uk & Ireland CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

9 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

16 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

14 Night
Canary Islands CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Braemar

5 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

12 Night
Baltic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

8 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

7 Night
Uk & Ireland CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

5 Night
Uk & Ireland CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

10 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

16 Night
Canary Islands CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Braemar

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

5 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

9 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Balmoral

34 Night
North America CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Braemar

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral

5 Night
Baltic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Fred. Olsen Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Fred. Olsen cruise ships?

Fred. Olsen appeals mainly to Brits over 65, with entertainment and activities geared to this demographic. A smattering of North Americans can also be found onboard, and in summer, multigenerational families are encouraged to join cruises operating in the school holidays.

Cruisers who choose Fred. Olsen want comfort rather than glitz and are not overfussed about fripperies like balcony cabins, butler service and multiple dining choices. The friendly atmosphere onboard also means a lot of solo travelers are attracted to the line.

Do I have to dress up on a Fred. Olsen cruise?

Yes, there is a dress code. Most evenings are smart-casual, which means collared shirts and chinos or smart jeans for men and dresses or separates for ladies -- just no shorts, sleeveless T-shirts or tracksuits.

Formal nights -- usually one per cruise -- require black tie or black suit and tie for men (and the tie rule is enforced in the dining room!) and cocktail or long dresses for ladies. There are also occasional theme nights, like a red, white and blue British night.

Is everything free on Fred. Olsen cruises?

No. Drinks, crew tips, spa treatments, some exercise classes, specialty restaurants, the formal afternoon tea and excursions cost extra.

What are Fred. Olsen's most popular activities?

Passengers on Fred. Olsen tend to be traditional, so classic cruise activities, including quizzes and lectures, bridge lessons and tournaments, and arts and crafts sessions, are, by far, the most popular. Dancing is also in demand, with gentlemen dance hosts onboard and regular ballroom and Latin American sessions.

Why go with Fred. Olsen?

  • Midsized, midpriced classic ships with onboard activities geared to British tastes
  • Departures from a wide variety of U.K. ports to destinations worldwide
  • Known for the friendliness of the mainly Filipino crew

Best for: Mature, budget-minded Brits who don't need brand-new ships to keep them happy

Not for: Party animals, anyone looking for cruising's latest and greatest high-energy activities

Fred. Olsen Cruises Cruiser Reviews

60th birthday cruise

We chose this cruise as it fitted in with my husbands shifts and as it was close to my 60th birthday. We did not enjoy the "fine dining" experience but that was personal choice. We preferred the flexibility of... Read More
User Avatar
Sue0812

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Western Caribbean & Central America - Air Conditioning too high

A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge... Read More
User Avatar
Cruiser 12

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

What was wrong

rewards for oceans members appalling compared to previously: no fred olsen pens [surely this is a free advert when cruisers leave them around or lend them , miserable selection snacks as only reward for diamond... Read More
User Avatar
pillock

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Enjoyed everyday of my cruise

User Avatar
Lilly21

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

