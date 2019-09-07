At Fred. Olsen, showcasing this wonderful world to our guests is at the heart of everything we do. We can’t do that right now, so in the meantime we are working hard to ensure we are ready to welcome you back on board when the time is right. We are proud of our small ships, and know you love them too. We’ve always said ‘It’s all about the people’ and that is more true now than ever before – we’re in this together, so please look out for each other. We can’t wait to show you the world again very soon.

Do I have to dress up on a Fred. Olsen cruise?

A family business since 1948, Norwegian-owned Fred. Olsen Cruises caters mainly to mature Brits, offering midsized ships sailing from U.K. ports as well as fly-cruises all over the world. The line is known for its classic style of cruising, with a fashionable but unflashy atmosphere.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Not for: Party animals, anyone looking for cruising's latest and greatest high-energy activities

Best for: Mature, budget-minded Brits who don't need brand-new ships to keep them happy

Passengers on Fred. Olsen tend to be traditional, so classic cruise activities, including quizzes and lectures, bridge lessons and tournaments, and arts and crafts sessions, are, by far, the most popular. Dancing is also in demand, with gentlemen dance hosts onboard and regular ballroom and Latin American sessions.

Formal nights -- usually one per cruise -- require black tie or black suit and tie for men (and the tie rule is enforced in the dining room!) and cocktail or long dresses for ladies. There are also occasional theme nights, like a red, white and blue British night.

Yes, there is a dress code. Most evenings are smart-casual, which means collared shirts and chinos or smart jeans for men and dresses or separates for ladies -- just no shorts, sleeveless T-shirts or tracksuits.

Cruisers who choose Fred. Olsen want comfort rather than glitz and are not overfussed about fripperies like balcony cabins, butler service and multiple dining choices. The friendly atmosphere onboard also means a lot of solo travelers are attracted to the line.

Fred. Olsen appeals mainly to Brits over 65, with entertainment and activities geared to this demographic. A smattering of North Americans can also be found onboard, and in summer, multigenerational families are encouraged to join cruises operating in the school holidays.

rewards for oceans members appalling compared to previously: no fred olsen pens [surely this is a free advert when cruisers leave them around or lend them , miserable selection snacks as only reward for diamond...

A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge...

We chose this cruise as it fitted in with my husbands shifts and as it was close to my 60th birthday. We did not enjoy the "fine dining" experience but that was personal choice. We preferred the flexibility of...

